 »   »   » Prince Narula Can’t Take His Eyes Off Yuvika Choudhary As She Walks The Ramp, Proposes Her!

Yuvika Choudhary Walks The Ramp

Recently, Yuvika Choudhary walked the ramp at a fashion show. The actress looked gorgeous in blue lehenga, and pink dupatta. Prince Narula, who was at the fashion show, couldn't talk his eyes off her and made the actress blush as she walked towards him!

Prince Went Down His Knees For Yuvika

The organised surprised Yuvika by getting Prince on stage. He had a bouquet of roses in his hand and went down his knees for her! Yuvika was seen blushing as he rolled down the floor. He kissed her hand and later hugged her.

Prince & Yuvika Dance Together

Prince and Yuvika also danced together. As Yuvika tried to adjust her veil and maang teeka, Prince helped her. The couple looked perfect together. No doubt that these two are definitely made for each other!

Yuvika Looks Gorgeous In Bridal Wear

Yuvika shared a video from the event and wrote, "Last night show was fun 😍 @preetyagarwal event by. @kanikasindhi." - (sic)

Prince Sporting Yuvika’s Tattoo!

It has to be recalled that Prince was spotted at Vikas Gupta's birthday party sporting Yuvika's tattoo on his neck. The actress had said it was the most beautiful surprise and she completely loved it!

Yuvika & Prince’s Engagement

It seems that Yuvika took a lot of time to accept Prince's love. There were even rumours that the couple is already engaged and the ceremony took place on Valentine's Day (February 14, 2017).

Prince & Yuvika’s Wedding Will Be A Romantic Affair!

But, Prince proposed Yuvika in front of their parents in January (2018) and surprised her. When asked about their wedding, the actress had said that since she and Prince are filmy they would obviously want to make their wedding a romantic affair.