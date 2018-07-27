 »   »   »  Prince Narula Laughs Off Rumours Of His Break-up With Yuvika; Says They Are Getting Married Soon!

Prince Laughs Off Rumours Of His Break-up With Yuvika

When asked about the rumours of his break-up with Yuvika, Prince laughed, "We are going to be married very soon, so whatever the rumours spread about our break up, are not true at all. C'mon, I have got a tattoo of her name. She supports me 100% in every venture of mine."

Prince Added Yuvika’s Name To His!

It has to be recalled that Prince has added Yuvika's name to his name! His name on his Instagram account is Prince Yuvika Narula. The actor adds that he decided to add her name to his, as he wanted to make her feel special.

The Actor Wanted To Surprise His Love

The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "One day, I just thought of doing something special for Yuvika, and decided to take her name as my middle name. I never expected people to take notice of it; I just did something special for her and I am happy that she liked it."

Yuvika As A Bride

On the other hand, Yuvika Choudhary will be seen in Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya's monsoon-special episode. She will be seen playing the role of Tina, the bride who is all set to get married to Rahul (played by Vishal Singh). She had said that the Kumkum Bhagya sequence is a coincidence, as it is happening before her real wedding.

Yuvika On Her Wedding

During an interaction with IANS, Yuvika said that the wedding is around the corner and she hasn't finalised on anything yet! She also added that she wants a fairytale wedding and to look the best at her wedding.