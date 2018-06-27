 »   »   »  Prince Narula Says Chemistry Between Him & Yuvika Choudhary Has Helped Them Grow Stronger & Closer

Related Articles
Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. The couple met in the Bigg Boss 9 house and are still going strong. Recently, Prince surprised Yuvika by proposing her in a unique way. The actor says that he likes Yuvika's caring attitude and the way she interacts with their families. The couple is all set to get married. It has to be recalled that Prince had showcased his love and commitment towards Yuvika by getting her name tattooed on his neck!
Prince doesn't shy away from showing his love for her. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Prince says that he realised the chemistry between two people is important after being in a relationship with Yuvika Choudhary.
Prince Talks About Chemistry Between The Couple
The actor was quoted by IANS as saying, "It doesn't require maths or a method to sharing an equation with your loved one. If you have it, you will feel it, regardless of circumstances."
Chemistry Between Yuvika & Prince Has Helped Them Grow Closer
He further added, "Being in a relationship, Yuvika and I too have realised that chemistry between two is definitely an important part of our relationship, it has helped us grow stronger and closer."
Advice For All Young Couples
When asked as to what relationship advice would he like to give to all the couples, the actor told IANS, "My only advice for all the ones in love and looking for love is that, if you do not see the spark, chemistry with your partner, you may want to think twice about your relationship."
‘Chemistry Is About Unspoken Connection’
"People often misunderstand compatibility as chemistry but one can have similar choices in food and music but when it comes to chemistry it is about unspoken connection that results into excitement and romance."
Prince & Yuvika’s Wedding
On the other hand, it is being said that the couple will have a winter wedding and Prince's family has already started preparations to welcome their bahu. The actor had even revealed to a leading daily that his family is fond of Yuvika and they have started renovating the home in Punjab according to Yuvika's taste and preferences!
(With IANS Inputs)
