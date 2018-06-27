English
 »   »   »  Prince Narula Says Chemistry Between Him & Yuvika Choudhary Has Helped Them Grow Stronger & Closer

Prince Narula Says Chemistry Between Him & Yuvika Choudhary Has Helped Them Grow Stronger & Closer

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. The couple met in the Bigg Boss 9 house and are still going strong. Recently, Prince surprised Yuvika by proposing her in a unique way. The actor says that he likes Yuvika's caring attitude and the way she interacts with their families. The couple is all set to get married. It has to be recalled that Prince had showcased his love and commitment towards Yuvika by getting her name tattooed on his neck!

    Prince doesn't shy away from showing his love for her. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Prince says that he realised the chemistry between two people is important after being in a relationship with Yuvika Choudhary.

    Prince Talks About Chemistry Between The Couple

    The actor was quoted by IANS as saying, "It doesn't require maths or a method to sharing an equation with your loved one. If you have it, you will feel it, regardless of circumstances."

    Chemistry Between Yuvika & Prince Has Helped Them Grow Closer

    He further added, "Being in a relationship, Yuvika and I too have realised that chemistry between two is definitely an important part of our relationship, it has helped us grow stronger and closer."

    Advice For All Young Couples

    When asked as to what relationship advice would he like to give to all the couples, the actor told IANS, "My only advice for all the ones in love and looking for love is that, if you do not see the spark, chemistry with your partner, you may want to think twice about your relationship."

    ‘Chemistry Is About Unspoken Connection’

    "People often misunderstand compatibility as chemistry but one can have similar choices in food and music but when it comes to chemistry it is about unspoken connection that results into excitement and romance."

    Prince & Yuvika’s Wedding

    On the other hand, it is being said that the couple will have a winter wedding and Prince's family has already started preparations to welcome their bahu. The actor had even revealed to a leading daily that his family is fond of Yuvika and they have started renovating the home in Punjab according to Yuvika's taste and preferences!

    (With IANS Inputs)

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue