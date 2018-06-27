 »   »   »  Prince Narula Says Chemistry Between Him & Yuvika Choudhary Has Helped Them Grow Stronger & Closer

Prince Talks About Chemistry Between The Couple

The actor was quoted by IANS as saying, "It doesn't require maths or a method to sharing an equation with your loved one. If you have it, you will feel it, regardless of circumstances."

Chemistry Between Yuvika & Prince Has Helped Them Grow Closer

He further added, "Being in a relationship, Yuvika and I too have realised that chemistry between two is definitely an important part of our relationship, it has helped us grow stronger and closer."

Advice For All Young Couples

When asked as to what relationship advice would he like to give to all the couples, the actor told IANS, "My only advice for all the ones in love and looking for love is that, if you do not see the spark, chemistry with your partner, you may want to think twice about your relationship."

‘Chemistry Is About Unspoken Connection’

"People often misunderstand compatibility as chemistry but one can have similar choices in food and music but when it comes to chemistry it is about unspoken connection that results into excitement and romance."

Prince & Yuvika’s Wedding

On the other hand, it is being said that the couple will have a winter wedding and Prince's family has already started preparations to welcome their bahu. The actor had even revealed to a leading daily that his family is fond of Yuvika and they have started renovating the home in Punjab according to Yuvika's taste and preferences!