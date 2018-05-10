 »   »   » Prince Narula Surprises Yuvika Choudhary By Getting Her Name Tattooed On His Neck!

Prince Gets Yuvika’s Name Tattooed!

Badho Bahu actor, Prince showcased his love and commitment towards his love Yuvika by getting her name tattooed! Yuvika's name was inked on his neck Hindi.

Prince & Yuvika At Vikas Gupta’s Birthday Party

In a picture from Vikas Gupta's birthday party that is doing the rounds on social media, Prince was seen hugging Yuvika, and we could see Yuvika's name inked on his neck.

Yuvika Says It Was The Most Beautiful Surprise For Her

Regarding the tattoo, Yuvika told IE, "It was the most beautiful surprise for me when I saw the tattoo. And I must add that I completely loved it."

Is Yuvika Too Planning For Such A Surprise?

When asked whether Yuvika is also planning for such a surprise, she told the leading daily, "You never know. And you should never openly talk about your surprises, so my lips are sealed."

Prince Is Glad That He Realised She Is The One For Him

He had even told Yuvika that he would wait for her till eternity if she gives him a definite answer. He had told TOI, "I am glad I realised that she is the one for me and now, we are all set to end up together."

Prince & Yuvika Engaged

In January (2018), Prince surprised Yuvika by proposing her in front of their parents at Taj (Mumbai). She added that when she saw a ring in his hand, she didn't know how to react. The couple might get married by the end of this year. Their families have met and are equally excited for the big day.

Prince & Yuvika’s Wedding Will Be A Romantic Affair!

When asked whether they are planning for a destination wedding, the actress had told an entertainment portal, "Prince and I both are very filmy so we would obviously want to make our wedding a very romantic affair. But we are yet to figure out things."