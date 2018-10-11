India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary Look Stunning At Ring Ceremony; Kishwer Merchant Attend (PICS)

Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary Look Stunning At Ring Ceremony; Kishwer Merchant Attend (PICS)

    Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who met in Bigg Boss 9 house, dated for a while. But they had kept their relationship secret! This year, couple surprised the fans by announcing about their engagement on social media. Now, the couple is all set to tie the knot on October 12, 2018! As Prince revealed it will be a big Punjabi wedding. The wedding ceremonies will take place for three days. Yesterday (October 10), Mehendi and ring ceremonies took place, which will be followed by Sangeet ceremony and cocktail party the next day.

    We had reported about the mehendi ceremony! The actress looked pretty in a green lehenga-choli, while Prince looked handsome in a white attire.

    Yuvika Looks Gorgeous In A Red Attire

    The mehendi ceremony was followed by a ring ceremony. Yuvika looked stunning in a red-coloured gown, and with minimal jewellery and make up, as she walked down the stairs!

    Prince Going Crazy!

    While Prince too looked dashing in a white attire. Yuvika and Prince's friend Sakshi Gulati attended the ceremony. She captioned a picture in which the groom-to-be Prince looked all excited as, "@princenarula #groom going crazy"!

    Made For Each Other

    Prince and Yuvika were seen posing for pictures. The couple looked stunning together. This picture needs to be framed! What say guys?

    Prince Performing Puja

    Prince's Bigg Boss sister and friend, Kishwer Merchant was also present at the event. She shared a picture of Prince and captioned it as, "Mera seedah sada bhai @princenarula."

    Kishwer & Yuvika

    She also shared a few pictures snapped with Yuvika. Kishwer captioned Yuvika's picture as ‘Happy bride @yuvikachaudhary." - (sic). Sharing another picture snapped with Yuvika, Kish wrote, "Kissy Missy".-(sic)

    Prince & Yuvika’s Ring Ceremony

    In the picture, we can see, Prince and Yuvika exchanging the rings. According to report, following the wedding, the couple plan to host a reception in Prince's hometown Chandigarh for extended family and friends.

    Stay locked to this space for more pictures and latest updates.

    JUST IN! Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary Wedding: Yuvika Looks Radiant At The Mehendi Ceremony (PICS)

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 2:59 [IST]
