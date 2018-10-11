 »   »   »  Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary Look Stunning At Ring Ceremony; Kishwer Merchant Attend (PICS)

Yuvika Looks Gorgeous In A Red Attire

The mehendi ceremony was followed by a ring ceremony. Yuvika looked stunning in a red-coloured gown, and with minimal jewellery and make up, as she walked down the stairs!

Prince Going Crazy!

While Prince too looked dashing in a white attire. Yuvika and Prince's friend Sakshi Gulati attended the ceremony. She captioned a picture in which the groom-to-be Prince looked all excited as, "@princenarula #groom going crazy"!

Made For Each Other

Prince and Yuvika were seen posing for pictures. The couple looked stunning together. This picture needs to be framed! What say guys?

Prince Performing Puja

Prince's Bigg Boss sister and friend, Kishwer Merchant was also present at the event. She shared a picture of Prince and captioned it as, "Mera seedah sada bhai @princenarula."

Kishwer & Yuvika

She also shared a few pictures snapped with Yuvika. Kishwer captioned Yuvika's picture as ‘Happy bride @yuvikachaudhary." - (sic). Sharing another picture snapped with Yuvika, Kish wrote, "Kissy Missy".-(sic)

Prince & Yuvika’s Ring Ceremony

In the picture, we can see, Prince and Yuvika exchanging the rings. According to report, following the wedding, the couple plan to host a reception in Prince's hometown Chandigarh for extended family and friends.