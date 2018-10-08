 »   »   »  Prince Narula & Yuvika Choudhary’s Wedding Card Leaked; Are They Getting Married On This Date?

Related Articles
- Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary Share Their Pre-wedding Pics; Fans Adore Their Favourite Couple!
-
- Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary Wedding Card REVEALED! This Is How Prince's Mother Proposed To Yuvika
- Prince Narula, Arshi Khan & Other Ex-Contestants Share Survival Tips For Bigg Boss 12 Contestants
- Yuvika Chaudhary & Prince Narula To Tie The Knot On This Day; Wedding Date & Other Details Revealed!
- Bigg Boss: List Of All The Winners, From Season 1 To Season 11!
- Television Celebrities Share What Home Means To Them Following Jeetendra's #MyHome Trend
Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary, who met as contestants on Bigg Boss 9, are all set to get married, this year (2018). Prince had revealed that they would get married in October or November, this year. Apparently, the wedding preparations are going on in full-swing and both the families are excited. In an interview to SpotboyE, Prince had said that it will be a big fat Punjabi wedding but they haven't decided about the destination yet. He also revealed that the honeymoon has been planned for right after the wedding.
Recently, Pinkvilla revealed a couple of wedding invites of the duo. According to the wedding card, the big day is October 12, 2018!
Prince & Yuvika’s Wedding Card Leaked!
The portal revealed that the wedding invites were been designed by Puneet Gupta Invitations. Talking about the design, Mr Gupta told the entertainment portal, "Yuvika wanted a royal and majestic look to her invite so we chose to go with a vintage suitcase, I took inspiration from the maharajas and maharanis of India and their lifestyle, their trunks and sandouks. We thus created a miniature version of our signature bridal trunks to create a bespoke mini-invitation trunk."
The Big Day Is On…
According to the invite, the wedding will be held on October 12, 2018, at Hotel Sun N Sand, Juhu Beach, Juhu, Mumbai. The invite had golden floral borders, which looked simple yet royal!
Yuvika & Prince However Call It A #FakeNews!
But, Yuvika and Prince took to their respective social media pages to reveal that the wedding invites are fake. Sharing the picture of the wedding box, Prince captioned it as, "#fakeweddingbox".
Yuvika Says ‘#notourweddingcard’
Yuvika was surprised with the news! She shared the picture, tagged Prince and captioned it as, "#fakenews #notourweddingcard." Prince shared the wedding card and captioned it as "#fakenews #fakecard."
Yuvika On Her Wedding Date
Earlier, when Yuvika was asked about the wedding date, she was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I am getting married this year that everyone knows and well, yes the preparations are on. There are a few options of the date and I will tell you as soon as it's confirmed. I would love to announce it."
Well, we are sure fans are waiting for the D-day! Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.
Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Promo: Fans Are In Love With Erica Fernandes & Parth Samthaan's Jodi Already!
Also read in Kannada: 'ಬಿಗ್ ಬಾಸ್' ಪ್ರೇಮಿಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹೀಗೊಂದು ಸುಳ್ಳು ಸುದ್ದಿ, ಸುಳ್ಳು ಸಾಕ್ಷಿ.!