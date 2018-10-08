 »   »   »  Prince Narula & Yuvika Choudhary’s Wedding Card Leaked; Are They Getting Married On This Date?

Prince & Yuvika’s Wedding Card Leaked!

The portal revealed that the wedding invites were been designed by Puneet Gupta Invitations. Talking about the design, Mr Gupta told the entertainment portal, "Yuvika wanted a royal and majestic look to her invite so we chose to go with a vintage suitcase, I took inspiration from the maharajas and maharanis of India and their lifestyle, their trunks and sandouks. We thus created a miniature version of our signature bridal trunks to create a bespoke mini-invitation trunk."

The Big Day Is On…

According to the invite, the wedding will be held on October 12, 2018, at Hotel Sun N Sand, Juhu Beach, Juhu, Mumbai. The invite had golden floral borders, which looked simple yet royal!

Yuvika & Prince However Call It A #FakeNews!

But, Yuvika and Prince took to their respective social media pages to reveal that the wedding invites are fake. Sharing the picture of the wedding box, Prince captioned it as, "#fakeweddingbox".

Yuvika Says ‘#notourweddingcard’

Yuvika was surprised with the news! She shared the picture, tagged Prince and captioned it as, "#fakenews #notourweddingcard." Prince shared the wedding card and captioned it as "#fakenews #fakecard."

Yuvika On Her Wedding Date

Earlier, when Yuvika was asked about the wedding date, she was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I am getting married this year that everyone knows and well, yes the preparations are on. There are a few options of the date and I will tell you as soon as it's confirmed. I would love to announce it."