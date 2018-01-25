 »   »   » Prince Surprises Yuvika By Proposing Her In A UNIQUE Way; Here’s When They Are Getting Married…

Prince Faked A Fight With Yuvika!

Yuvika was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "You won't believe but we were fighting like mad until yesterday. I had no clue he was secretly planning to propose to me because he was behaving so weird in the past few days."

Prince & Yuvika Fought Before Engagement!

"He was arguing on silly things, initiating random fights. So I was like okay then I don't see a future with you, I think we are not meant to be together. But despite saying this, Prince refused to calm down."

Yuvika Adds…

"Instead, he too seconded my thoughts and was like Ya I think our relationship is going nowhere...we should end it. I was shocked to see this side of Prince. I even told him you have changed, you are not the same Prince I have known all these years."

Yuvika’s Mom Praises Prince

Yuvika told Bollywoodlife, "Then, I spoke to my mom and told her that listen, I don't think Prince is the right guy for me but strangely even she didn't side me and only had good things to say about Prince. She was like, ‘Isse Accha Ladka Nahi Milega'."

Prince Surprises Yuvika!

Yuvika was irritated, but Prince surprised her by proposing her in front of their parents at Taj (Mumbai), last night. It was later that she realised that he had involved everyone to make this proposal the most memorable moment for her!

Yuvika Praises Prince

She added that when she saw a ring in his hand, she didn't know how to react. But, as she looked into Prince's eyes, she melted down! She calls Prince a sweetheart and filmy and wants him to be the same forever! She adds that he is the best thing that happened to her!

Wedding Date?

When asked about the wedding date, Yuvika revealed Bollywoodlife, "We haven't thought of the date as yet as it's too soon but we are certainly considering to get married by the end of this year. Our families have met and are equally excited for the big day."

Will It Be A Destination Wedding?

"Prince and I both are very filmy so we would obviously want to make our wedding a very romantic affair. But we are yet to figure out things. Right now, I am only trying to sink in the fact that Prince and I are actually engaged. We want to live this moment first and then move on to the next."

Yuvika To Surprise Prince!

The couple is heading to Dubai for a small getaway. Yuvika says that she couldn't have a better Valentine's surprise than this by Prince and hopes that Prince too, will love the surprises that she is planning (in Dubai)!