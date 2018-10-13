 »   »   »  TOTAL FILMY! Prince & Yuvika’s Wedding: Sohail Khan, Sunil Shetty, Irfan Pathan & Other Stars Attend

Sunil Shetty At Privika's Wedding

Bollywood actor, Sunil Shetty graced the ceremony. The actor congratulated the couple and then was seen posing with Prince, Yuvika and their family.

Sohail Khan Attend The Wedding

Bollywood actor Sohail Khan graced the function. He congratulated the couple and even said Prince that he knows that he was in Bigg Boss (the show hosted by Sohail's brother, Salman Khan).

Irfan Pathan With Family At Privika's Wedding

Also Bollywood actress, Bhagyashree was spotted at the wedding. Crickter Irfan Khan along with his family attended Prince and Yuvika's wedding.

Sakshi Gulati With The Bride & Groom

Sakshi Gulati, who was seen in Prince and Yuvika's pre-wedding ceremonies, also graced the wedding. She shared a few pictures and videos from the wedding on her social media. Sharing this picture, Sakshi wrote, "Now n forever....♥️♥️ @yuvikachaudhary @princenarula #wedding #happy #love."

Pearl V Puri

Prince's Naagin co-actor, Pearl V Puri shared a picture snapped with the bride and groom and wrote, "All the best wishes, blessings, love to the couple may god bless u with happy married life forever 🤗🤗🎁💐 love you both #privika #veerdiwedding."

Varun Sood

Varun Sood shared a picture with Yuvika and Prince and wrote, "Bhaiya bhabhi ki shaadi! #privika #shaadi." Varun also shared a few pictures and videos from the wedding.

Nikhil, Varun & Rannvijay

Nikhil Chinapa shared a group picture and wrote, "Incredibly happy for our friends @yuvikachaudhary and @princenarula who got married today! Wish you guys all the love, good health and happiness in the world!! @rannvijaysingha @varunsood12."

Naagin Actors At Prince's Wedding

Neha Dhupia & Priyank Sharma

Priyank Sharma and soon-to-be mom, Neha Dhupia too graced the function. Priyank shared a picture snapped with Neha and wrote, "Hi soon to be a mommy @nehadhupia ! 🤗❤️💁🏻‍♂️." - (sic)