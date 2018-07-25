English
 »   »   »  Priyank Sharma’s Ex-Divya Agarwal Wants To Enter Bigg Boss 12 With Benafsha’s Ex-Varun Sood!

Posted By:
    The makers of Bigg Boss 12 are all set to surprise the viewers! As the viewers are aware, this season, the contestants will be seen entering the house in pairs. According to the reports, popular celebrity couples - Milind Soman & wife Ankita, Siddharth Sagar & girlfriend Subuhi Joshi, Rithvik Dhanjani & Asha Negi, Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim, Nikitin Dheer & Kratika Sengar have been approached for the show. Also sisters, Shafaq & Falaq Naaz and Vibha Chibber & son Puru have also been approached for the reality show!

    But none of the celebrities have confirmed their participation yet. The show will apparently go on air in September 2018.

    Diyva Agarwal Wants To Participate In Bigg Boss 12!

    Recently, Priyank Sharma's ex-girlfriend, Divya expressed her opinion on wanting to be a part of the controversial reality show. In an interview, she said that she wants people to see her true personality.

    Divya Wants To Enter The House With Varun Sood Or Baseer Ali

    As the viewers are aware, this time, the contestants will enter the house in pairs. When Divya was asked as to with whom she'd like to take as a partner, she wished to go with either Varun Sood or Baseer Ali, who are her friends!

    Ben Was Dating Varun!

    It has to be recalled that Benafsha Soonawala was rumoured to be dating Varun Sood! When Ben was inside the house, she got close to Priyank Sharma, who was Divya's boyfriend! Divya had entered the house during a special task and broke up with Priyank, which shocked everyone (mostly the fans of Priyank and DivYank).

    Priyank & Ben Clarify

    Also, after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Benafsha and Priyank both clarified that they are just good friends. Priyank had even said that he had broken up with Divya before entering the house. While Varun had said he loved Ben, she had shocked her fans by revealing that Varun is not her boyfriend!

    Why Divya Wants To Enter Bigg Boss 12 With Benâ€™s Rumoured BF Varun?

    On the other hand, Divya was extremely upset with Priyank's behaviour (in the Bigg Boss house) and she had even said that ‘there is no going back'! Well, now with Divya's statement, it looks like she wants to take revenge and show Ben or Priyank as to how it will be to break a heart!

