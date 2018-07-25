 »   »   »  Priyank Sharma’s Ex-Divya Agarwal Wants To Enter Bigg Boss 12 With Benafsha’s Ex-Varun Sood!

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss 10 Beauty Monalisa Is Excited About Playing A Dayan On Her New Television Soap Nazar
- Is Saumya Tandon Planning On Leaving Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain For Bigg Boss 12? Here's The Truth!
- Is Hina Khan In Trouble For Filming Air Hostess Secretly? Says Priyank Sharma Had A Crush On Her!
- Shilpa Shinde On Hina Khan Playing Komolika On KZK: Wasnâ€™t She Komolika Of Bigg Boss 11 Already?
- Hiten Tejwani Replaced By Kunal Kumar On Comedy Show Namune Overnight & He's Clueless!
- Hina Khanâ€™s â€˜Bhasoodiâ€™ Vs Mehajabi Siddiquiâ€™s â€˜Woofer Wooferâ€™: Fans Loved Mehajabiâ€™s Song!
- Bigg Boss 12: Dipika-Shoaib, Rithvik-Asha, Kratika-Nikitin & Srishty-Manish Approached!
- Bigg Boss Season 12: British Adult Film star Danny D Reacts To Being A Part Of Salman's Show!
- Bigg Boss 11â€™s BFFs Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi & Priyank Sharma Reunite; Share Fun Moments!
- Bigg Boss 12: Tentative Contestants List Out! Salman To Co-host The Show With Ex-Girlfriend Kaif?
- Hina Khan Trolled â€˜Hilariouslyâ€™ For Her Latest Airport Look; Fans Say â€˜RIP Fashionâ€™!
- Bigg Boss 12: Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh Approached For The Show!
The makers of Bigg Boss 12 are all set to surprise the viewers! As the viewers are aware, this season, the contestants will be seen entering the house in pairs. According to the reports, popular celebrity couples - Milind Soman & wife Ankita, Siddharth Sagar & girlfriend Subuhi Joshi, Rithvik Dhanjani & Asha Negi, Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim, Nikitin Dheer & Kratika Sengar have been approached for the show. Also sisters, Shafaq & Falaq Naaz and Vibha Chibber & son Puru have also been approached for the reality show!
But none of the celebrities have confirmed their participation yet. The show will apparently go on air in September 2018.
Diyva Agarwal Wants To Participate In Bigg Boss 12!
Recently, Priyank Sharma's ex-girlfriend, Divya expressed her opinion on wanting to be a part of the controversial reality show. In an interview, she said that she wants people to see her true personality.
Divya Wants To Enter The House With Varun Sood Or Baseer Ali
As the viewers are aware, this time, the contestants will enter the house in pairs. When Divya was asked as to with whom she'd like to take as a partner, she wished to go with either Varun Sood or Baseer Ali, who are her friends!
Ben Was Dating Varun!
It has to be recalled that Benafsha Soonawala was rumoured to be dating Varun Sood! When Ben was inside the house, she got close to Priyank Sharma, who was Divya's boyfriend! Divya had entered the house during a special task and broke up with Priyank, which shocked everyone (mostly the fans of Priyank and DivYank).
Priyank & Ben Clarify
Also, after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Benafsha and Priyank both clarified that they are just good friends. Priyank had even said that he had broken up with Divya before entering the house. While Varun had said he loved Ben, she had shocked her fans by revealing that Varun is not her boyfriend!
Why Divya Wants To Enter Bigg Boss 12 With Benâ€™s Rumoured BF Varun?
On the other hand, Divya was extremely upset with Priyank's behaviour (in the Bigg Boss house) and she had even said that ‘there is no going back'! Well, now with Divya's statement, it looks like she wants to take revenge and show Ben or Priyank as to how it will be to break a heart!
Indian Idol 10 Grand Premier: Kailash Kher, Rekha Bhardwaj & Other Famous Celebs To Grace The Show!