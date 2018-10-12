 »   »   »  Priyank, Keith-Rochelle & Others Attend Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary’s Sangeet/Cocktail Party!

Sakshi With Yuvika

Sharing a picture snapped with Yuvika, Sakshi wrote, "It's ur sangeet...n we are here holding hands again 😘😘 so happy fr u girl @yuvikachaudhary N thank you @manmohit_fashion for this super cute lehenga ..... #sangeet #madness #fun #music #dance #crazynight #weddingbells #punjabiwedding #punjabistyle #swag #friendshipgoals."

Rashmi Desai & Sakshi

Rashmi Desai also graced Yuvika and Prince's Sangeet/Cocktail party. Rashmi looked gorgeous in a blue attire. Sakshi and Rashmi were seen posing for a selfie!

Karan & Anusha

Karan Kundra and his girlfriend Anusha Dandekar also attended the ceremony. Karan shared a few pictures on his Insta story. He shared a few videos featuring Priyank Sharma.

Anusha Snapped With Priyank

Anusha looked gorgeous in a cream coloured traditional attire. She shared a few pictures and videos from the fuction on her social handle. She shared a selfie snapped with Priyank Sharma.

Keith-Rochelle At Prince-Yuvika’s Pre-wedding Party

Prince and Yuvika's ex-Bigg Boss housemates, Keith and Rochelle were also seen at the function. Rochelle shared a picture snapped with Keith and captioned it as, "It's time to celebrate #privika" - (sic)

Keith

Keith shared a picture and wrote, "It's that time of the year, time to go #Desi ... it's time to celebrate #Privika." - (sic) Keith looked handsome in white and blue attire, while Rochelle looked beautiful in a white traditional attire.

Mandana Karimi With Yuvika

The couple's another ex-Bigg Boss inmate, Mandana Karimi too, graced the event. Mandana shared a few videos snapped with her friends at the event. The actress captioned a video in which Yuvika was seen posing as, "The most beautiful bride #sangeetnight #privikaforever." - (sic)

Mandana With Her Bigg Boss Gang

She also shared a picture snapped with the couples Prince-Yuvika and Keith-Rochelle and captioned it as, "#privikakishaadi #sangeetnight." We can say the picture has the best Bigg Boss 9 contestants in one frame!

Ranvijay Sinha With Privika

Ranvijay Sinha shared a picture snapped with Prince and Yuvika and wrote, "#privika #sangeet #satnamwaheguruੴ 🙏🏼." - (sic)