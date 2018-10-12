 »   »   »  Priyank, Keith-Rochelle & Others Attend Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary’s Sangeet/Cocktail Party!

Related Articles
The most-awaited wedding of this year is happening today. The television's cute couple, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are getting married today (October 12, 2018), in Mumbai. Their pre-wedding ceremonies - Mehendi and ring ceremony was held on October 10, while haldi, sangeet and cocktail party was held yesterday (October 11). At the sangeet, the bride-to-be was looking gorgeous in a white coloured lehenga, while Prince looked dashing in a peach kurta-pyjama. The duo was seen posing for cameras flaunting their mehendi. Prince had got Yuvika's name written on his hand.
At the sangeet ceremony, the duo danced their heart out. Even the guests enjoyed the music. Among guests, Privika's Bigg Boss 9 friends - Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao and Mandana Karimi was present. Other television actors Sakshi Gulati, Karan Kundra, Anusha Dandekar, Rashmi Desai, Rannvijay Sinha and others graced the sangeet and cocktail party. Check out a few inside pictures.
Sakshi With Yuvika
Sharing a picture snapped with Yuvika, Sakshi wrote, "It's ur sangeet...n we are here holding hands again 😘😘 so happy fr u girl @yuvikachaudhary N thank you @manmohit_fashion for this super cute lehenga ..... #sangeet #madness #fun #music #dance #crazynight #weddingbells #punjabiwedding #punjabistyle #swag #friendshipgoals."
Rashmi Desai & Sakshi
Rashmi Desai also graced Yuvika and Prince's Sangeet/Cocktail party. Rashmi looked gorgeous in a blue attire. Sakshi and Rashmi were seen posing for a selfie!
Karan & Anusha
Karan Kundra and his girlfriend Anusha Dandekar also attended the ceremony. Karan shared a few pictures on his Insta story. He shared a few videos featuring Priyank Sharma.
Anusha Snapped With Priyank
Anusha looked gorgeous in a cream coloured traditional attire. She shared a few pictures and videos from the fuction on her social handle. She shared a selfie snapped with Priyank Sharma.
Keith-Rochelle At Prince-Yuvika’s Pre-wedding Party
Prince and Yuvika's ex-Bigg Boss housemates, Keith and Rochelle were also seen at the function. Rochelle shared a picture snapped with Keith and captioned it as, "It's time to celebrate #privika" - (sic)
Keith
Keith shared a picture and wrote, "It's that time of the year, time to go #Desi ... it's time to celebrate #Privika." - (sic) Keith looked handsome in white and blue attire, while Rochelle looked beautiful in a white traditional attire.
Mandana Karimi With Yuvika
The couple's another ex-Bigg Boss inmate, Mandana Karimi too, graced the event. Mandana shared a few videos snapped with her friends at the event. The actress captioned a video in which Yuvika was seen posing as, "The most beautiful bride #sangeetnight #privikaforever." - (sic)
Mandana With Her Bigg Boss Gang
She also shared a picture snapped with the couples Prince-Yuvika and Keith-Rochelle and captioned it as, "#privikakishaadi #sangeetnight." We can say the picture has the best Bigg Boss 9 contestants in one frame!
Ranvijay Sinha With Privika
Ranvijay Sinha shared a picture snapped with Prince and Yuvika and wrote, "#privika #sangeet #satnamwaheguruੴ 🙏🏼." - (sic)
