 »   »   »  Priyank Sharma Suffering From Exostosis; To Undergo Surgery On An Immediate Basis!

Priyank Suffering From Exostosis

Priyank was quoted by TOI as saying, "I have been detected with an extra bone in my right thigh. It is a condition known as Exostosis and now that the bone is just growing, the doctors have advised for it to be removed surgically. The extra bone is creating a lot of problems in my tissues in the muscles. It is getting rubbed against each other and that is extremely painful."

Priyank To Undergo Surgery On An Immediate Basis

Priyank got to know about the same in October, but his work commitments kept him busy. The actor says that since the pain is unbearable, he decided to go for the operation. He told the leading daily, "Now that the pain is unbearable, I decided to go for the operation on an immediate basis. Also, I was tied up with a couple of work commitments and going in for a surgery then and bed rest post that wouldn't have been possible right in between work."

‘It Has Become A Matter Of Worry’

He adds, "It's a life of an artist and that eventually makes an actor give in his best whatever the situations are at his personal front. I too believed and implemented the same and gave in my best despite the shooting pain. But now it's high time I get rid of the issue as it has become a matter of worry. It will take me a month and a half to recover which is why I am wrapping up all my work before I take off on a vacation to my bed."

‘I Love My Job And That Keeps Me Going’

"I have been working back to back for more than one and a half year and looks like this will be like a short break. I have really really pushed myself in order to fulfil professional commitments despite the ongoing health tension because that's the way I am. I love my job and that keeps me going no matter what the situation is on my personal front. My friends, my family are tensed for me but I am hoping for the best."