 »   »   »  Pulkit Samrat Rejects An Offer To Judge A Dance Reality Show, Says He Doesn’t Wish To Do TV Now!

Many Bollywood actors feel that television has a wider reach. They are seen entering the television industry as a judge or host of reality shows. A few even take up fiction shows.
On the other hand, a few television actors, who jumped from television to Bollywood industry, do not want to return as they want to concentrate on cinema. Some of them even say that they would return to television only if they get challenging roles! One such actor is Pulkit Samrat.
Pulkit In KSBKBT
It has to be recalled that Pulkit made his television debut in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2006). The actor played the role of Lakshya Virani on the show.
Pulkit Rejects An Offer To Judge A Dance Reality Show
The actor says that he doesn't want to do television right now. He also reveals that he had declined the offer of judging a dance reality show! The actor was quoted by IANS as saying, "I was recently offered to be the judge of a dance reality show. But I didn't take it up because I don't wish to do television at this point."
Will He Do TV In Future?
When asked whether he would like to do television in the future, he says that he would like to do it only if the role is challenging. He said, "If I am adding value as an actor to something that's offered to me on television, why not to do it? But it must challenge me and I must add some value to it."
The Actor Is Getting Good Offers
Although the actor feels that television has a wider reach and people love watching dance or comedy reality shows, he says he is currently happy with the way his career is turning out to be. He also added that he is getting good offers.
Pulkit On TV’s Content
Pulkit was quoted by IANS as saying, "The content is so diverse, be it dance or comedy reality shows that people really enjoy watching these days as compared to the saas-bahu sagas."
Characters Offered To Him Are Interesting
He further added, "The subjects and characters that have been offered to me are quite interesting and something that would challenge me as an actor,"
Pulkit In Bigg Boss House
It has to be recalled that Pulkit was seen promoting his film, Fukrey Returns, on Bigg Boss 11. TV actor Hiten Tejwani and producer Vikas Gupta, who also worked in KSBKT, are Pulkit's old friends and were in the BB 11 house.
(With IANS Inputs)
