 »   »   » Puneesh Sharma & Bandgi Kalra Copy Virat Kohli & Anuksha Sharma; Trolls Call Them COPYCATS!

Bigg Boss 11's lovebirds, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra are still in news even after the reality show got over. The couple is spotted partying together. They are seen constantly sharing their PDA pictures on the social media.
Recently, Puneesh Sharma shared a picture in which Bandgi was seen kissing him. This was similar to that of Anushka and Virat's picture. In no time, the couple was trolled by Instagram users. While a few fans supported them saying there is nothing wrong in copying what they like, many of them called them copycats.
Read A Few Trolls
- Tweety_aishulike: virushka style😂😂 - (sic)
- Onjollie: Copied Virushka. - (sic)
- Wish_tamanna: Hadd yahan bhi copy... - (sic)
Puneesh & Bandgi Trolled
- Vrinda9982: Copycat cople 😂😂 - (sic)
- __kvt__1: Oh my dayyssss such copy cats mannn this is so funny 😂 - (sic)
- Mishapareta: Copy cat from virushka. - (sic)
Fans Ask Them As To When Are They Getting Married!
- Rekhasanjay.8182: Shadi hi kr lo...... Rooms K pics upload Krte rehte Ho.... Be a man.... - (sic)
- Khan_arshia491: hadd ho gyee copy ki bhee😂😂😂kya pagal hain dono😂😂 - (sic)
- Paintbrushesandicecreams: virat anushka copy cat. atleast they got hitched. - (sic)
Fans Troll PunGi
- Hina_addicts: Gandgi 👎 Copy cat. - (sic)
- Poojaswami008: Bandgi or anushka 😂 skl dekho gandgi ki. - (sic)
- Indranilsharma: Aisa pic post krne se virat kohli nahi bann jayega😂😂😂 - (sic)
Fans Asks Puneesh & Bandgi Ask Them To Be Original!
-Pankaj21jan: Sala copycat.....same pose like @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma did....!! - (sic)
- Priya12131995: Kuch to apna kro yr - (sic)
- Thisistayyaba: copying virushka ..😏🙄 #FarigLog ..!! set your own goals ..Don't be a cheater coke ... - (sic)
Bandgi Is Serious About Puneesh!
Many of them thought Bandgi and Puneesh were faking their love and they would not even be in touch after the show gets over. But, after leaving the Bigg Boss 11 house, Bandgi Kalra said she was pretty serious about Puneesh.
‘My Relationship With Puneesh Was True’
She was quoted as saying, "It was a true relationship, one cannot do it for the cameras, I think. If somebody has faked a relationship for the cameras, I can't comment on it. But, my relationship with Puneesh was true."
Bandgi Has Bagged A Film!
On work front, it is said that Bandgi has bagged a film starring an A-lister. Apparently, she will be seen playing a critical character in the movie.
