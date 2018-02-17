 »   »   » Purab Kohli Gets Married To British Girlfriend Lucy Paton In Goa (PICS)

Amrita Puri With Purab Kohli

The news of their wedding was shared by Purab's POW co-actress, Amrita Puri. The actress wrote, "My Sartaj Singh is hitched! Congratulations to my reel life husband! Wishing you all the love in the world @purab_kohli & Lucy Kohli 💕 ✨🥂 #mandown #sartajsingh #pow."

Purab Kohli & Lucy Paton's Wedding

At the wedding, Purab and Lucy were seen in traditional attire. While Purab was seen in a white sherwani, Lucy looked beautiful in a red lehenga.

Purab's Wedding

The wedding comes after their daughter, Inaya's birth. The couple decided not to get married while Lucy was pregnant. The actor was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Lucy was three months pregnant when we learned about the baby. She didn't want to wear her wedding gown with the baby bump, so we decided to get married later."

Purab's Daughter

Purab further added, "My mother was the most concerned and my family did say you guys have to get married quickly when she was pregnant. But I was adamant about not doing it because I never wanted my baby to feel that we got into a relationship because she was coming."

Purab Says...

"Her coming into this world has transformed both our lives for the better. She is our love child and has bloomed even more love between both of us and made me love life more."

Purab & Lucy

"I don't want her to ever feel that it was not meant to be. It was meant in every possible way and she was the force of nature and nothing could stop her from coming into this world."