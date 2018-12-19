 »   »   »  SHOCKING! Amrapali Gupta Injured As A Fan Pushes Her; Pays Heavy Price For Playing Negative Role!

Amrapali As Tanveer On Qubool Hai

A source was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Actors work hard to get into the skin of the character, and the more they are close to perfection, they sometimes have to bear the brunt of it too. The audience, at times, happen to perceive actors possessing the same quality as that of the characters they enact. Amrapali was seen as a vamp in Zee TV show Qubool Hai."

A Fan Assumed Amrapali To Be A Bad Person

The source further added, "An old woman who happened to be a fan of the show spotted her at a temple and pushed Amrapali assuming her to be a "bad" person. The woman pushed her so hard that she was left bruised and hurt with marks all over her body."

Amrapali Reacts

Regarding the incident, Amrapali told Spotboye, "I went to temple last evening. I was surrounded by fans who were clicking pictures with me, and just then, an old lady came from nowhere and pushed me. She couldn't stop shouting and said that I am a bad woman and I have been unfair to others, all because I played Tanveer on-screen."

'Isn’t This So Dangerous For Me?'

The actress further added, "I didn't know how to react. She was an old woman, I couldn't have done anything. I am really hurt but still, in hindsight, the strangely comforting bit is that she remembers my work. But isn't this so dangerous for me?"