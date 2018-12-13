 »   »   »  Raghu Ram’s Ex-Wife Sugandha Congratulates Him On His Wedding; Shares A Heartfelt Message!

Roadies judge Raghu Ram got married to his girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio yesterday (December 12), in Goa. It was a beach wedding for the couple. The wedding was conducted as per south Indian rituals. While Raghu Ram wore a white kurta, red dhoti, and an angavasthram, Natalie looked beautiful in a traditional white silk sari with red border and golden jewellery. Rannvijay Singha, who treats Raghu as a brother, attended the wedding. He also shared a few inside pictures and videos from the wedding.

It has to be recalled that Raghu and Natalie got engaged in August and announced about the wedding only recently. It's second wedding for Raghu Ram. He was married to Rock On actress Sugandha Garg previously. The couple had announced their divorce in the coolest way. They continue to be friends. Sugandha shared a picture of the newlyweds and wrote a heartfelt post!

Sugandha wrote, "The new Mr. And Mrs. @instaraghu @nataliediluccio. Congratulations..it's going to be epic from the looks of it. ❤️❤️...one from me and the other one from zukzuk.We both love you both and can't wait to see you back in Bombay!" - (sic)

"Ps: This is not about being strong or a role model or any other such title..the people in this picture are my friends and family. I'm very happy for them and this is their moment. Photo: @picsurely." - (sic)

