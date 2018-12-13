English
 »   »   »  Raghu Ram’s Ex-Wife Sugandha Congratulates Him On His Wedding; Shares A Heartfelt Message!

Raghu Ram’s Ex-Wife Sugandha Congratulates Him On His Wedding; Shares A Heartfelt Message!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Roadies judge Raghu Ram got married to his girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio yesterday (December 12), in Goa. It was a beach wedding for the couple. The wedding was conducted as per south Indian rituals. While Raghu Ram wore a white kurta, red dhoti, and an angavasthram, Natalie looked beautiful in a traditional white silk sari with red border and golden jewellery. Rannvijay Singha, who treats Raghu as a brother, attended the wedding. He also shared a few inside pictures and videos from the wedding.

    It has to be recalled that Raghu and Natalie got engaged in August and announced about the wedding only recently. It's second wedding for Raghu Ram. He was married to Rock On actress Sugandha Garg previously. The couple had announced their divorce in the coolest way. They continue to be friends. Sugandha shared a picture of the newlyweds and wrote a heartfelt post!

    Raghu Ram’s Ex-Wife Sugandha Congratulates Him On His Wedding; Shares A Heartfelt Message!

    Sugandha wrote, "The new Mr. And Mrs. @instaraghu @nataliediluccio. Congratulations..it's going to be epic from the looks of it. ❤️❤️...one from me and the other one from zukzuk.We both love you both and can't wait to see you back in Bombay!" - (sic)

    "Ps: This is not about being strong or a role model or any other such title..the people in this picture are my friends and family. I'm very happy for them and this is their moment. Photo: @picsurely." - (sic)

    View this post on Instagram

    The new Mr. And Mrs. @instaraghu @nataliediluccio Congratulations..it’s going to be epic from the looks of it. ❤️❤️...one from me and the other one from zukzuk.We both love you both and can’t wait to see you back in Bombay! Ps: This is not about being strong or a role model or any other such title..the people in this picture are my friends and family. I’m very happy for them and this is their moment. Photo: @picsurely

    A post shared by Sugandha (@isugandha) on Dec 12, 2018 at 6:49am PST

    Most Read: Additi Gupta & Kabir Chopra's Wedding: Meet The Bride Squad! (PICS)

    Read more about: raghu ram sugandha garg
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue