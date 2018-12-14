 »   »   »  Raghu Ram & Natalie Di Luccio Are Too Much In Love, These Pictures From Sangeet Are The Proof!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- This Is What The Supreme Court Had To Say About The Rafale Deal — 12 Points
-
- India vs Australia: 2nd Test; Day 1 — Live Updates
- Nissan Kicks Review — Should You Buy The Latest Five-Seater SUV From Nissan?
- PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map To Release In December
- Here's Why You Should Celebrate Christimas The 'Pondicherry Way'
- Old Debit/ATM/Credit Cards To Become Invalid From 31 December
- Delivery Boy Eats Food Before Delivering It [Video]
- Alia Bhatt Reveals Why She Looked So Sad With Ranbir Kapoor!
It was a beach wedding for MTV Roadies' founder Raghu Ram and his Italian-Canadian singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio. The couple got married on December 12, in Goa as per south Indian rituals. The pre-wedding ceremonies - mehendi and haldi was also held on the same day. Recently, the couple also had a white wedding. The wedding was attended by Rannvijay Singha, who treats Raghu as a brother. The couple and Rannvijay had shared beautiful pictures from their wedding which proves that the wedding was all about love, laughter and endless fun!
Now, the Sangeet pictures are out! And, going by the pictures we can say that the couple had a blast during their Sangeet ceremony as well. Check out the pictures here!
Natalie & Raghu Seem So Much In Love!
Natalie and Raghu colour co-ordinated their attires at their Sangeet ceremony. While Natalie wore Bluish-grey sequenced lehenga, while Raghu golden-copper sequenced kurta, silky-grey patiala.
The HOT Bride!
Sharing a few pictures of Natalie, the Roadies' judge wrote, "Made sure the hot #KalkiBride really felt the heat! Haha! @kalkifashion #Sangeet #NatRag #TuKaregiShaadi Pics: @picsurely."
Raghu & Natalie’s Sangeet Picture
Raghu Ram shared a picture snapped with his love Natalie and wrote, "A beautiful night, the @kalkifashion way. You take my breath away @nataliediluccio! Pics: @picsurely #Sangeet #KalkiBride #NatRag #TuKaregiShaadi."
Raghu Dancing His Heart Out!
Raghu shared a few pictures from the Sangeet ceremony, in which he and others (Rannvijay & Rajiv) were seen dancing and captioned it as Dance like no one's watching. Even when on stage! Haha! Pics: @picsurely #Sangeet #NatRag #TuKaregiShaadi."
Canadians Killing It In Desi Style!
Both Natalie and Raghu along with the guests seems to have had a lot of fun during the Sangeet. Natalie performed at her own sangeet. Sharing this picture, Raghu wrote, "The Canadians killing it, Desi style! #KalkiBride. Pics: @picsurely #Sangeet #NatRag #TuKaregiShaadi." - (sic)
Colours Of Love
The couple are seen so much in love in this picture! Raghu captioned this picture as, "The colors of love ❤️." - (sic)
Party Time!
Natalie also shared a few pictures from the sangeet and wrote, "Time to party!! Thank you @kalkifashion for making me feel beautiful. #Kalkibride #Sangeet #NatRag #TuKaregiShaadi." - (sic)
Too Much Fun!
Rannvijay shared a few pictures and wrote, "The sangeet was just tooooo much fun!! @nataliediluccio and @instaraghu you two are so graceful,talented and beautiful!! @kalkifashion #kalkibride #natrag #tukaregishaadi @rajivlakshman @miyaabhai @sup_riya @susanlakshman."
Most Read: Vikas Gupta On Ben, Priyank, Divya & Varun's Complicated Love Angle: Benafsha & Priyank Are Dating!