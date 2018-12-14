 »   »   »  Raghu Ram & Natalie Di Luccio Are Too Much In Love, These Pictures From Sangeet Are The Proof!

Natalie & Raghu Seem So Much In Love!

Natalie and Raghu colour co-ordinated their attires at their Sangeet ceremony. While Natalie wore Bluish-grey sequenced lehenga, while Raghu golden-copper sequenced kurta, silky-grey patiala.

The HOT Bride!

Sharing a few pictures of Natalie, the Roadies' judge wrote, "Made sure the hot #KalkiBride really felt the heat! Haha! @kalkifashion #Sangeet #NatRag #TuKaregiShaadi Pics: @picsurely."

Raghu & Natalie’s Sangeet Picture

Raghu Ram shared a picture snapped with his love Natalie and wrote, "A beautiful night, the @kalkifashion way. You take my breath away @nataliediluccio! Pics: @picsurely #Sangeet #KalkiBride #NatRag #TuKaregiShaadi."

Raghu Dancing His Heart Out!

Raghu shared a few pictures from the Sangeet ceremony, in which he and others (Rannvijay & Rajiv) were seen dancing and captioned it as Dance like no one's watching. Even when on stage! Haha! Pics: @picsurely #Sangeet #NatRag #TuKaregiShaadi."

Canadians Killing It In Desi Style!

Both Natalie and Raghu along with the guests seems to have had a lot of fun during the Sangeet. Natalie performed at her own sangeet. Sharing this picture, Raghu wrote, "The Canadians killing it, Desi style! #KalkiBride. Pics: @picsurely #Sangeet #NatRag #TuKaregiShaadi." - (sic)

Colours Of Love

The couple are seen so much in love in this picture! Raghu captioned this picture as, "The colors of love ❤️." - (sic)

Party Time!

Natalie also shared a few pictures from the sangeet and wrote, "Time to party!! Thank you @kalkifashion for making me feel beautiful. #Kalkibride #Sangeet #NatRag #TuKaregiShaadi." - (sic)

Too Much Fun!

Rannvijay shared a few pictures and wrote, "The sangeet was just tooooo much fun!! @nataliediluccio and @instaraghu you two are so graceful,talented and beautiful!! @kalkifashion #kalkibride #natrag #tukaregishaadi @rajivlakshman @miyaabhai @sup_riya @susanlakshman."