Raghu Ram Gets Hitched To Natalie Di Luccio; Check Out Mehendi & Haldi Pictures!

By
    MTV Roadies creator Raghu Ram got engaged to his Italian-Canadian singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio in August, in Canada. A few days ago, the couple took to social media to announce their wedding. Although Raghu had not revealed the date of wedding, he had mentioned that they are getting married in mid-December. The couple got married today (December 12) in Goa. The couple will also have a white wedding.

    Well, the wedding festivities have begun. Check out pictures!

    Haldi Ceremony

    The pre-wedding ceremonies - Haldi and mehendi were held recently. Raghu Ram was seen posing with his family members with haldi smeared all over him.

    Mehendi On The Beach

    Sarah shared a video and pictures from the mehendi ceremony and wrote, "Mendhi on the beach! #NatRag." - (sic). In the video, the bride-to-be was seen getting her mehendi applied.

    Ram-Natalie

    Sarah also shared a picture in which Natalie had got her mehendi done and the groom-to-be was seen with her. Natalie looked gorgeous in black-coloured dress.

    The Beach Wedding

    The stage is all set for the wedding at the beach! The couple's friends and family members are already at the venue, which is decorated with yellow and orange flowers near the beach.

    Rannvijay

    Rannvijay shared a picture snapped with the ladies at the wedding and wrote, "#natrag #tukaregishaadi #bhaikishaadi." - (sic)

    Raghu Ram Gets Hitched To Natalie Di Luccio

    Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio are married now! A few minutes ago, Rannvijay shared a picture snapped with the bride and groom and wrote, "Mr. & Mrs. #tukaregishaadi #natrag #bhaikishaadi."

    Natalie's Bachelorette Cum Pyjama Party

    Recently, Natalie had organised a bachelorette cum pyjama party for her girl gang. The girls had crazy fun at the party. Sharing a few pictures, Natalie wrote, "My kinda bachelorette party! ❤️ #PyjamaParty #Bachelorette #NatRag #TuKaregiShaadi." - (sic)

    raghu ram rannvijay singha
