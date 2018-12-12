 »   »   »  Raghu Ram Gets Hitched To Natalie Di Luccio; Check Out Mehendi & Haldi Pictures!

Haldi Ceremony

The pre-wedding ceremonies - Haldi and mehendi were held recently. Raghu Ram was seen posing with his family members with haldi smeared all over him.

Mehendi On The Beach

Sarah shared a video and pictures from the mehendi ceremony and wrote, "Mendhi on the beach! #NatRag." - (sic). In the video, the bride-to-be was seen getting her mehendi applied.

Ram-Natalie

Sarah also shared a picture in which Natalie had got her mehendi done and the groom-to-be was seen with her. Natalie looked gorgeous in black-coloured dress.

The Beach Wedding

The stage is all set for the wedding at the beach! The couple's friends and family members are already at the venue, which is decorated with yellow and orange flowers near the beach.

Rannvijay

Rannvijay shared a picture snapped with the ladies at the wedding and wrote, "#natrag #tukaregishaadi #bhaikishaadi." - (sic)

Raghu Ram Gets Hitched To Natalie Di Luccio

Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio are married now! A few minutes ago, Rannvijay shared a picture snapped with the bride and groom and wrote, "Mr. & Mrs. #tukaregishaadi #natrag #bhaikishaadi."

Natalie's Bachelorette Cum Pyjama Party

Recently, Natalie had organised a bachelorette cum pyjama party for her girl gang. The girls had crazy fun at the party. Sharing a few pictures, Natalie wrote, "My kinda bachelorette party! ❤️ #PyjamaParty #Bachelorette #NatRag #TuKaregiShaadi." - (sic)