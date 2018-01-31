 »   »   » PICS: Ragini MMS Returns’ Karishma Sharma In Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati Avatar Is A Must-see!

Karishma Sharma In Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati Avatar

Recently, the actress shared pictures from the latest photoshoot on Instagram, and we must say that she is looking gorgeous! Have a look at the pictures...

Karishma Sharma Writes…

Sharing a few pictures from the mesmerising photoshoot, Karishma wrote, "A Strong Woman Is one who feels Deeply and Loves Fiercely. Her Tears flow just as abundantly as her Laughter."

Karishma Sharma In Padmavati Avatar

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress further wrote, "A Strong Woman is both ... Soft and Powerful. She is both Practical and Spiritual. A Strong Woman in her essence is A gift to the World."

Karishma Looks Gorgeous In Padmavati Avatar

"After watching the film I was moved by portrayal of one of the strongest women Padmavati by @deepikapadukone .Just left me inspired left me in awe this is my way to support Sanjay LEELA and Deepika cheers to great films and cinema. Thanks to the lovely team, who made this possible!"

Who Made Karishma’s Padmavati Look Possible…

"Photography @amitkhannaphotography designer @raaghavd makeup by @preksha_desai2208 hair by @hairstylist_priyayolmobhatia jewellery by @manasimanoj99 Production @dekshaakapoor assisted by @samrat03."