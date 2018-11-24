 »   »   »  Former Bigg Boss Contestant Rahul Mahajan’s Ex-Wife Dimpy Reacts To His Third Wedding!

Dimpy Has Moved On!

When asked whether the bad memories of Rahul Mahajan still haunt her, she said, "No. I had made peace with it long ago. But I have to give the man credit for his courage!" When asked why, she answered, "Well, I just know how one broken marriage can affect you and he had two. Still, he still believes in the institution. That says something about his optimism."

Dimpy Hopes Rahul’s New Wife Won’t Be Subject To Domestic Violence

It has to be recalled that both his ex-wives Shweta and Dimpy had accused Rahul of physically abusing them! Dimpy hopes Rahul doesn't beat up his new wife. She told the entertainment website, "Maybe it won't be/is not like that with her. People can change you know. For the sake of both, I really hope all that (domestic violence) doesn't happen. It's the worst thing one can do to another."

The Actress Comments On Rahul’s Statement

In his interview, Rahul had said that his previous two marriages happened in a hurry! Replying to this statement, Dimpy told the entertainment portal, "Well, so did I. Plus, too young. And to be fair, we had known each other for only three months before that. But Shweta and he were childhood friends, was that in a hurry too." - (sic)

Was Rahul The Biggest Mistake Of Her Life?

When asked whether she would say Rahul was the biggest mistake of her life, she said, "No. That's unfair. Let me put it this way, it taught me many important lessons about life and relationships and I won't have it any other way."