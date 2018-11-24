 »   »   »  Former Bigg Boss Contestant Rahul Mahajan’s Ex-Wife Dimpy Reacts To His Third Wedding!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Rahul Mahajan, son of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, married Dimpy on TV reality show Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega, in the year 2010. But the couple parted ways in 2013. They got divorced in 2015. Dimpy moved on and got married her long-time boyfriend, Rohit Roy, a Dubai-based structural engineer on November 27, 2015. Before Dimpy, he was married to a pilot, Shweta Singh. Now, Rahul has got married for the third time! He got hitched to a 25-year-old model from Kazakhstan, Natalya Ilina at a temple in Malabar Hill on Tuesday (November 20, 2018).
When Spotboye informed Dimpy that Rahul has got married for the third time, she said, "Oh! Haha! On a serious note, I am glad to know that! And hope he really finds happiness this time around... like I have done. Many Congratulations to the newlyweds." - (sic)
Dimpy Has Moved On!
When asked whether the bad memories of Rahul Mahajan still haunt her, she said, "No. I had made peace with it long ago. But I have to give the man credit for his courage!" When asked why, she answered, "Well, I just know how one broken marriage can affect you and he had two. Still, he still believes in the institution. That says something about his optimism."
Dimpy Hopes Rahul’s New Wife Won’t Be Subjected To Domestic Violence
It has to be recalled that both his ex-wives Shweta and Dimpy had accused Rahul of physically abusing them! Dimpy hopes Rahul doesn't beat up his new wife. She told the entertainment website, "Maybe it won't be/is not like that with her. People can change you know. For the sake of both, I really hope all that (domestic violence) doesn't happen. It's the worst thing one can do to another."
The Actress Comments On Rahul’s Statement
In his interview, Rahul had said that his previous two marriages happened in a hurry! For this statement, Dimpy told the entertainment portal, "Well, so did I. Plus, too young. And to be fair, we had known each other for only three months before that. But Shweta and he were childhood friends, was that in a hurry too." - (sic)
Was Rahul The Biggest Mistake Of Her Life?
When asked whether she would say Rahul was the biggest mistake of her life, till date, she said, "No. That's unfair. Let me put it this way, it taught me many important lessons about life and relationships and I won't have it any other way."
