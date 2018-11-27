 »   »   »  Raj Kundra Comments ‘Epic’ On Sreesanth’s Confession Video; Fans & Sree’s Wife Lash Out At Him!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Colors TV had shared the promo video of Sreesanth in which he had opened up about his match-fixing days. Sreesanth was accused of spot fixing during 2013's IPL match. And in the house, he was seen telling Dipika, Jasleen and others as to how he fell into depression during the time of match-fixing controversy and even considered committing suicide. He added that he was innocent, but still the authorities accused him of match-fixing which involved a sum of Rs 10 Lakh. He cried uncontrollably, while other contestants tried to calm him down.
The channel shared the video and captioned it as, "@sreesanthnair36 is about to reveal yet another gripping secret of his life!" - (sic), to which Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra commented, "😂Epic." - (sic)
Fans Irked With Raj Kundra's Comment
This irked Sreesanth's fans, who lashed out at Raj Kundra. One of the fans wrote, "@rajkundra9..sree got cleanchit... But tu to fixer h." Raj replied to the fans to learn the facts before commenting on him.
Sreesanth's Wife Lash Out At Raj Kundra
Sreesanth's wife didn't remain silent and lashed out at him. She wrote, "This man has still has not cleared Sree's dues... Epic is his guts to comment where he's been found guilty of betting by court. Whereas Sreesanth has been discharged and proven innocent of all the charges by the court." - (sic)
Fan's Comment
One of the fans wrote, "Becz u don't know the history of Investigating officer Neeraj kumar . Nirbhaya kand was at its peak nd he was COMMISSIONER Of POLICE at that time . His post was in very much in danger . In order to make this matter colder he diverted matter towards match fixing case." - (sic)
Sreesanth's Wife Tweet
Bhuvneshwari replied, "Yes. Absolutely.he was under tremendous pressure from govt to resign from his post and to divert public he made this spot fixing case so that he can somehow stretch 2 months of his job as he was about to get retired after two months." - (sic)
Sreesanth's Wife Writes A Lengthy Letter
To clarify the matter further, she wrote a lengthy letter and revealed how Sree was trapped in the case and although he has got clean chit, he is still fighting the matter. She captioned the letter as, "Heart to Heart message for #SreeFam A False accusation can ruin person's life. @sreesanth36 #sreesanth #bb12 #BigBoss12." - (sic)
Read the letter here!
Heart to Heart message for #SreeFam— Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth (@Bhuvneshwarisr1) November 27, 2018
A False accusation can ruin person's life. @sreesanth36 #sreesanth #bb12 #BigBoss12 pic.twitter.com/j95JtvxtlT
