 »   »   »  Rajeev Khandelwal’s Prank Goes Wrong! Ragini Khanna Storms Out Of Juzz Baat!

Rajeev Khandelwal’s Prank Goes Wrong! Ragini Khanna Storms Out Of Juzz Baat!

    Zee TV's chat show, Juzz Baat, hosted Rajeev Khandelwal, has been giving us an up-close and personal look into the lives of many popular celebrities. Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Zain Imam, Barun Sobti, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya and many other famous celebrities opened up about their lives and clarified rumours surrounding them on the show. They also had a lot of fun on the sets! It has to be recalled that Rajeev had pulled a prank on Bharti Singh, when she had graced the sets as a guest along with her husband, Harsh.

    Rajeev had fainted on the sets, while Bharti looked concerned! Both of them burst out laughing after Rajeev revealed that it was a prank! But his prank went wrong, when he tried it on Ragini Khanna!

    Rajeev Khandelwal’s Prank Goes Wrong

    According to Tellychakkar report, "Rajeev played a video message from an anonymous man whose face was blurred. The man in the video said that he was extremely upset with Ragini for leaving him."

    Ragini Storms Out Of The Show!

    "Ragini was astonished and asked Rajeev to stop the video at once. But Rajeev continued to play it and announced that it was just a prank." The prank didn't go well with the actress and she walked out the sets saying what Rajeev did on national television was not justified!

    Ragini Played A Counter-prank On Rajeev!

    Although Rajeev tried to persuade her to return to the show, she refused to! To Rajeev and everyone's surprise, Ragini came back and also revealed that she was playing a counter-prank on Rajeev!

    Did Ragini Get Work Because She Is Govinda’s Bhanji?

    In the same episode, Ragini rubbished the rumours that she got work because of her uncle Govinda. She was quoted as saying, "People very easily say that I am Govinda's bhanji and things would have been easy for me to get into the industry but that's not true."

    The Actress Clarifies

    "He has worked very hard to get where he is today and I have not even done half as much as he has. I have heard of the times when Govinda has even walked all the way from Virar to Juhu to give auditions. But to give you a perspective, Govinda has never pulled in favours for his own children."

    ‘I Have Worked A Lot To Achieve My Targets’

    She further added, "If people feel I got work because of him then they really need to do some research on me. I have worked a lot to achieve my targets. So, despite being Govinda's niece, I had to struggle in the industry, just the way he did years ago."

    Ragini was accompanied by Karan V Grover on the show.

