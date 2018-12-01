 »   »   »  Rakhi Sawant Claims ‘Mac Donald Trump’ Gifted Her Sari; Rakhi & Deepak To Have A N*de Wedding!

‘Mac Donald Trump’ Gifted Rakhi A Sari!

Rakhi claimed that "Mac Donald Trump" had given her four chartered planes so that she can accommodate high profile guests. She adds, "Sabke visa hogaye hai, sari tayaariyan hochuki hai." She also claims that Trump congratulated them and gifted her a sari (that had American flag imprinted all over).

Deepak Praises Rakhi

Deepak was all in praise for Rakhi. He said that he used to watch her item songs on television and never thought he would become her ‘humsafar'. He said, "Mein tho bikul pyar mein kho gaya tha, kyonki pata hai jab rakhi saath mein hoti hai na, banda puri tarah se behjata hai, uski kubsoorat adawo se, uske latko aur jatkon se." Rakhi interupts and tells Deepak, "Zyada maat baho, woh sab paani bhar lenge."

Rakhi & Deepak Will Live Like A Brother & Sister!

Rakhi said, "I heard that Deepika Padukone wore Rs 1 crore worth lehenga. In that case, I should wear Rs 8 Crore lehenga. After wedding, we will live like brother and sister. For reception I have invited Shahrukh Khan, Salman, Kareena and Deepika."

Rakhi & Deepak's Wedding Budget

Not just Rakhi, even Deepak was seen making such statements! He said, "Our budget for wedding is Rs 70 Crore." Rakhi interrupts and tells him that he had said the budget was Rs 85 Crore, and asks where the rest is. To which Deepak said that, "Kuch paise kapdon ka kam ho gaya."

Hollywood Celebs & Adult Stars At The Wedding!

Deepak also added that Hollywood celebrities and even adult stars would be attending their wedding. He said he has some good friends in Hollywood. To which Rakhi gave a shocking reaction. She asks, "What will porn stars do at our wedding?"

Rakhi Says Sunny Is Her Sister!

She asks if he had called Sunny Leone. But he tells her that since they both don't like each other, he hasn't called Sunny. She asks him, "Who said I don't like Sunny Leone. She is my sister." Rakhi was seen scolding Deepak and using abusive words.

Deepak Wants N*de Wedding!

Deepak adds that their wedding will be a nude wedding. They will give the saved money to the needy and gift iPhones to people! She was seen making him wear a mangalsutra and saying, "Ek ladki, ladki ko pehna rahi hai." She also adds, "Meine pati maanga tha mujhe mila patiela."