English
 »   »   »  You Just Can’t Ignore Rakhi Sawant & Deepak Kalal’s Wedding Memes & Trolls; They Are Hilarious!

You Just Can’t Ignore Rakhi Sawant & Deepak Kalal’s Wedding Memes & Trolls; They Are Hilarious!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rakhi Sawant announced her wedding with Internet sensation and India's Got Talent contestant Deepak Kalal. She shared the wedding card on Instagram and people couldn't believe her as they thought it's a publicity stunt. She started sharing a few videos and pictures and tried to prove that they are indeed getting married. She also confirmed her wedding to a leading daily and said that people should take her seriously. She organised a press conference recently, where she and Deepak talked about their wedding, made many bizarre statements!

    While we wonder whether they are really going to get married, people couldn't stop themselves from making memes on them! Take a look at the hilarious trolls & memes that will definitely leave you in splits!

    Mukhesh & Saurabh

    Mukesh vig: India's Loss is going to be. America's disaster 😂 #RakhiSawant. - (sic)

    Saurabh Sharma shared the picture (in slider) and wrote, "Me after listening the news of marriage between #RakhiSawant and #DeepakKalal." - (sic)

    Heer

    "I am so done with all these lovey-dovey, glamorous, perfect weddings of celebs that I am actually looking forward to #RakhiSawant and #deepakkalal wedding." - (sic) (Image Source: Rakhi Sawant Instagram)

    Akbar & Ranjit

    Akbar Tareen: Right choice...She is a boy trapped in a girl's body and He is a girl trapped in a boy's body.#RakhiSawant. - (sic)

    Ranjit: Ranjit shared the picture (in slider) and wrote, "I am not saying the two are related, but, is it remotely possible #RakhiSawant." - (sic)

    Shravni & Poora Pahaadi

    Shravni Ramkumar: Jk, all my attention is on the grand #RakhiSawant wedding!! did ya'll know that Heathrow was in LA?? Cause apparently, she's landing in Heathrow in LA? - (sic)

    Poora Pahaadi: Shared the collage (in slider) of Deepika-Ranveer & morphed Rakhi-Deepak wedding picture and wrote, "The wedding we deserve after #DeepVeer is #Rapak!! #RakhiSawant #deepakkalaal #FridayFeeling." - (sic)

    Zahed Javani

    Zahed shared a gif (in slider) and wrote, "#RakhiSawant she's epic fun, let's have our own weekend dose of fun, better than on television reality show they f*&^%ers show only Hinglis, we don't like HInglish entertainment! Common Man wants to enjoy pure entertainment and that is Rakhi Sawant! You media just shutaaaap." - (sic)

    @jagatguruindia s & दीपक गोदारा

    @jagatguruindia shared the picture (in slider) and wrote, "Bande ka naam #DeepakKalal nahi "mai ka lal" hona chahiye. Vakai daring wala hai. Salute." - (sic)

    दीपक गोदारा: Kids are waiting for priyanka and Nick's wedding 💒 Legends waiting for Rakhi and deepak kalal's wedding 💒 #PriyankaKiShaadi #deepakkalal. - (sic)

    Most Read: Bigg Boss 12: Salman Bashes Sreesanth & Surbhi; Jasleen Or Megha - Who Is Getting Eliminated?

    Read more about: rakhi sawant deepak kalal
    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 20:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue