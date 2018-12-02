 »   »   »  You Just Can’t Ignore Rakhi Sawant & Deepak Kalal’s Wedding Memes & Trolls; They Are Hilarious!

Mukhesh & Saurabh

Mukesh vig: India's Loss is going to be. America's disaster 😂 #RakhiSawant. - (sic)

Saurabh Sharma shared the picture (in slider) and wrote, "Me after listening the news of marriage between #RakhiSawant and #DeepakKalal." - (sic)

Heer

"I am so done with all these lovey-dovey, glamorous, perfect weddings of celebs that I am actually looking forward to #RakhiSawant and #deepakkalal wedding." - (sic) (Image Source: Rakhi Sawant Instagram)

Akbar & Ranjit

Akbar Tareen: Right choice...She is a boy trapped in a girl's body and He is a girl trapped in a boy's body.#RakhiSawant. - (sic)

Ranjit: Ranjit shared the picture (in slider) and wrote, "I am not saying the two are related, but, is it remotely possible #RakhiSawant." - (sic)

Shravni & Poora Pahaadi

Shravni Ramkumar: Jk, all my attention is on the grand #RakhiSawant wedding!! did ya'll know that Heathrow was in LA?? Cause apparently, she's landing in Heathrow in LA? - (sic)

Poora Pahaadi: Shared the collage (in slider) of Deepika-Ranveer & morphed Rakhi-Deepak wedding picture and wrote, "The wedding we deserve after #DeepVeer is #Rapak!! #RakhiSawant #deepakkalaal #FridayFeeling." - (sic)

Zahed Javani

Zahed shared a gif (in slider) and wrote, "#RakhiSawant she's epic fun, let's have our own weekend dose of fun, better than on television reality show they f*&^%ers show only Hinglis, we don't like HInglish entertainment! Common Man wants to enjoy pure entertainment and that is Rakhi Sawant! You media just shutaaaap." - (sic)

@jagatguruindia s & दीपक गोदारा

@jagatguruindia shared the picture (in slider) and wrote, "Bande ka naam #DeepakKalal nahi "mai ka lal" hona chahiye. Vakai daring wala hai. Salute." - (sic)

दीपक गोदारा: Kids are waiting for priyanka and Nick's wedding 💒 Legends waiting for Rakhi and deepak kalal's wedding 💒 #PriyankaKiShaadi #deepakkalal. - (sic)