 »   »   »  You Just Can’t Ignore Rakhi Sawant & Deepak Kalal’s Wedding Memes & Trolls; They Are Hilarious!

Rakhi Sawant announced her wedding with Internet sensation and India's Got Talent contestant Deepak Kalal. She shared the wedding card on Instagram and people couldn't believe her as they thought it's a publicity stunt. She started sharing a few videos and pictures and tried to prove that they are indeed getting married. She also confirmed her wedding to a leading daily and said that people should take her seriously. She organised a press conference recently, where she and Deepak talked about their wedding, made many bizarre statements!
While we wonder whether they are really going to get married, people couldn't stop themselves from making memes on them! Take a look at the hilarious trolls & memes that will definitely leave you in splits!
Mukhesh & Saurabh
Mukesh vig: India's Loss is going to be. America's disaster 😂 #RakhiSawant. - (sic)
Saurabh Sharma shared the picture (in slider) and wrote, "Me after listening the news of marriage between #RakhiSawant and #DeepakKalal." - (sic)
Heer
"I am so done with all these lovey-dovey, glamorous, perfect weddings of celebs that I am actually looking forward to #RakhiSawant and #deepakkalal wedding." - (sic) (Image Source: Rakhi Sawant Instagram)
Akbar & Ranjit
Akbar Tareen: Right choice...She is a boy trapped in a girl's body and He is a girl trapped in a boy's body.#RakhiSawant. - (sic)
Ranjit: Ranjit shared the picture (in slider) and wrote, "I am not saying the two are related, but, is it remotely possible #RakhiSawant." - (sic)
Shravni & Poora Pahaadi
Shravni Ramkumar: Jk, all my attention is on the grand #RakhiSawant wedding!! did ya'll know that Heathrow was in LA?? Cause apparently, she's landing in Heathrow in LA? - (sic)
Poora Pahaadi: Shared the collage (in slider) of Deepika-Ranveer & morphed Rakhi-Deepak wedding picture and wrote, "The wedding we deserve after #DeepVeer is #Rapak!! #RakhiSawant #deepakkalaal #FridayFeeling." - (sic)
Zahed Javani
Zahed shared a gif (in slider) and wrote, "#RakhiSawant she's epic fun, let's have our own weekend dose of fun, better than on television reality show they f*&^%ers show only Hinglis, we don't like HInglish entertainment! Common Man wants to enjoy pure entertainment and that is Rakhi Sawant! You media just shutaaaap." - (sic)
@jagatguruindia s & दीपक गोदारा
@jagatguruindia shared the picture (in slider) and wrote, "Bande ka naam #DeepakKalal nahi "mai ka lal" hona chahiye. Vakai daring wala hai. Salute." - (sic)
दीपक गोदारा: Kids are waiting for priyanka and Nick's wedding 💒 Legends waiting for Rakhi and deepak kalal's wedding 💒 #PriyankaKiShaadi #deepakkalal. - (sic)
