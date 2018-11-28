 »   »   »  Rakhi Sawant To Marry Deepak Kalal This December In Los Angeles; Shahrukh & Karan Johar To Attend!

Rakhi Sawant & Deepak Kalal Wedding Invitation

Rakhi shared an invitation card that has taken social media by storm. The wedding invite says that the actress is getting married to India's Got Talent contestant and Internet sensation Deepak Kalal. According to the invite the wedding will be held in Los Angeles at 5.55 pm.

Rakhi Confirms Wedding With Deepak!

When TOI contacted Rakhi to confirm the news, she said, "Yes, I am getting married to Deepak on December 31st and the wedding will happen in the US. He is taking care of all the arrangements."

Shahrukh & Karan Johar To Attend!

She added, "Wedding will take place in Los Angeles on 31st of December this year. There might be some functions that will take place here in India. I am going to invite everyone from Bollywood but I don't know who all will come there. But Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar and Khali are going to attend my marriage as I have got a confirmation from them and they are going to come."

Deepak's Wedding Proposal

A few days ago, Deepak shared a picture of Rakhi and wrote, "OMG @rakhisawant2511 has accepted My Marriage proposal... Yes.. She has put My video on her instagram... But there are some conditions... Also See my instagram live today with Rakhi sawant.... It remains only for 12 hours... Don't Miss it..." - (sic).

What Made Her Accept Deepak's Proposal?

When asked as to what made her accept Deepak's proposal, she said, "He is a very nice person, a good soul. So, I thought why not. And these days everyone is getting married, I thought it is the right time to do it."

'People Should Take Me Seriously'

Many of them must have ignored it thinking it was a prank. But, when asked whether it is a prank, the actress said, "This time I am getting married for real and people should take me seriously."