 »   »   »  Rakhi Sawant To Marry Deepak Kalal This December In Los Angeles; Shahrukh & Karan Johar To Attend!

Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant knows how to stay in limelight! A few days ago, the actress was in news for making shocking claims against Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta. Recently, she grabbed headlines as she got hurt during her dance performance at a wrestling show organised by Great Khali at Tau Devi Lal Stadium. She also blamed Tanushree and Rebel (wrestler) and claimed that they teaming up against her because they both are from the US!
Now, yet again the actress is in news for wedding reports! Read on to know more!
Rakhi Sawant & Deepak Kalal Wedding Invitation
Rakhi shared an invitation card that has taken social media by storm. The wedding invite says that the actress is getting married to India's Got Talent contestant and Internet sensation Deepak Kalal. According to the invite the wedding will be held in Los Angeles at 5.55 pm.
Rakhi Confirms Wedding With Deepak!
When TOI contacted Rakhi to confirm the news, she said, "Yes, I am getting married to Deepak on December 31st and the wedding will happen in the US. He is taking care of all the arrangements."
Shahrukh & Karan Johar To Attend!
She added, "Wedding will take place in Los Angeles on 31st of December this year. There might be some functions that will take place here in India. I am going to invite everyone from Bollywood but I don't know who all will come there. But Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar and Khali are going to attend my marriage as I have got a confirmation from them and they are going to come."
Deepak's Wedding Proposal
A few days ago, Deepak shared a picture of Rakhi and wrote, "OMG @rakhisawant2511 has accepted My Marriage proposal... Yes.. She has put My video on her instagram... But there are some conditions... Also See my instagram live today with Rakhi sawant.... It remains only for 12 hours... Don't Miss it..." - (sic).
What Made Her Accept Deepak's Proposal?
When asked as to what made her accept Deepak's proposal, she said, "He is a very nice person, a good soul. So, I thought why not. And these days everyone is getting married, I thought it is the right time to do it."
'People Should Take Me Seriously'
Many of them must have ignored it thinking it was a prank. But, when asked whether it is a prank, the actress said, "This time I am getting married for real and people should take me seriously."
It has to be recalled that Rakhi was earlier in relationship with Abhishek Awasti, but the duo parted ways after ugly break-up. Later, Rakhi did a reality show, Rakhi Ka Swayamvar. She got engaged to NRI Elesh Parujanwala on National Television called it quits, later.
