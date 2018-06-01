English
 Rakhi Sawant Reveals Why She Resorted To Surgery!

Rakhi Sawant Reveals Why She Resorted To Surgery!

    The drama queen of television industry, Rakhi Sawant, will be seen in Zee TV's talk show, Juzz Baat, that is hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal. The actress will be accompanied with another controversial television celebrity, Arshi Khan, who was seen on Bigg Boss 11.

    We had recently reported, how Arshi Khan came out clean on her controversial tweet on Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi. Now, it is Rakhi's turn!

    Rakhi’s Real Name Is Neeru Bheda

    Rajeev will be seen addressing Rakhi as Neeru Bheda, which makes her extremely emotional and she ends up talking about her transition - as to why she resorted to surgery.

    Her Family Didn’t Want Her To Get Into Entertainment Industry!

    She also revealed that her family didn't want her to get into entertainment industry and would beat her up black and blue if they found her dancing.

    Why Rakhi Resorted To Surgery?

    She further added, "I thought that I would rather dance at a dance bar than in front of such inconsiderate people. I faced innumerable rejections and resorted to surgery to improve my looks and appearance."

    From Neeru To Rakhi

    The actress confessed, "I went into the surgery room as my former self Neeru Bheda but came out as a new and improved version of my own self - Rakhi Sawant."

    Rakhi Dances To Her Hit Song 'Pardesia'

    On the show, Rakhi will be seen grooving to her hit song, ‘Pardesia', making everyone nostalgic. The actress had also shared a few pictures from the set on her Instagram account.

    Sandiip Sikcand

    Sandiip Sikcand shared the video (promo) of Rakhi and Arshi's episode and wrote, "Sunday 3rd June - 7pm - Zee TV on Juzzbatt dont forget to watch the queen of entertainment @rakhisawant2511 👍🏼👍🏼 You have never seen this side of her..." - (sic)

    Sunday 3rd June - 7pm - Zee TV on Juzzbatt dont forget to watch the queen of entertainment @rakhisawant2511 👍🏼👍🏼 You have never seen this side of her...

    A post shared by sandiipsikcand (@sandiipsikcand) on May 30, 2018 at 7:34pm PDT

    The episode will surely be entertaining with the controversial queens on the show. What do you think - hit the comment box to share your views.

    (With IANS Input)

