 »   »   » Oo La La! Ram Kapoor & Sakshi Tanwar To Share A Passionate Kiss AGAIN In Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat 2!

Ram & Sakshi’s Bold Scene In Bade Acche Lagte Hain

According to the latest report, it is being said that Ram and Sakshi will be sharing a passionate lip lock, yet again! (It has to be recalled that the couple's bold scene on Bade Acche Lagte Hain had hit the headlines.)

Ram & Sakshi To Share A Passionate Kiss In KTBM 2!

A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Ekta Kapoor wanted to make Season 2 bigger and better. She was keen that Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat's lead pair, Ram and Sakshi lock lips in the first season, but the two had politely declined. This time she managed to convince them and the duo shot for an intimate scene recently."

Ram & Sakshi In Bade Acche Lagte Hain

It has to be recalled that Ekta Kapoor had said that the bold scene between Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was the biggest mistake of her life!

Ekta Kapoor Had Said…

During Kundali Bhagya launch event, Ekta had said, "Showing the love making scene between Sakshi and Ram was my biggest mistake. The TRP of the show dropped from 6 to 2 after that."

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat Is All About…

But considering the fact that the web series' concepts are bold compared to the daily soaps, people might accept it this time! For the uninitiated, KTBM is the story of a superstar Karan Khanna (Ram) and his counsellor, Tripurasundari aka Tipsy (Sakshi). Samir Kochhar plays the role of Tipsy's ex-boyfriend Palash, who is a lawyer by profession.