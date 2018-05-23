 »   »   » Ram Kapoor Says He Will Shoot Himself Before He Compares Himself To Salman Khan!

Ram Kapoor will be seen as a narrator and the host of Sony TV's new show, Zindagi Ke Crossroads. The show is based on a unique concept which has both fiction and non-fiction content. It is a 39-episodic interactive show where the studio audiences will put forth their opinions on the challenges faced by the protagonists of the show.

The show will be premiered on June 6, 2018, and will be aired from Wednesday to Friday at 8.30 pm, while Salman Khan's game show, Dus Ka Dum will be premiered on June 4, 2018, and will be aired every Monday and Tuesdays.

During the launch of the show, when the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actor was asked about the comparison that would come his way, he told IE, "Before I compare myself to Salman, I think I will just shoot myself (laughs), but honestly, it's not even crossed my mind."

He further added, "In all the roles that I've done till date, I've made my audiences laugh, cry and smile; this is the first time that I get audiences to think and converse. This show is bigger than anyone of us. While I would refrain from giving opinions, I will do get the people to share their views openly."

The actor says he likes to host shows (like ZKC) and being himself. He was quoted by IANS as saying, "I like to host some shows like this one. This is me being myself. I am not trying to be somebody else. I am doing something which I find very meaningful which is why I am excited about it,"

Ram further added that he wouldn't do mythology and supernatural shows like Naagin, although don't mind these kind of shows (Naagin) being made. He adds that he likes to do things that touch him and he can relate to.

He also added that he would never take up Bigg Boss, where the contestants are locked in a house and have no access to the outerworld. He was quoted by IANS as saying, "I am a very private person. To be that way where everyone can see you, I don't relate to it. Also, I can't be away from my family for three or four months."

(With IANS Inputs)