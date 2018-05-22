 »   »   » Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor Paid A Whopping Amount To Host A TV Show!

Related Articles
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has hosted awards ceremonies in the past. The actor will now be seen hosting a television show. Apparently, the actor has been roped to host television show, Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai. The show will be aired on General Entertainment Channel on May 27, 2018, just before the IPL final match.
We have seen many Bollywood stars turning host for television shows. It's common that the actors ask for a huge amount to host a television show. But you will be surprised to know how much Ranbir is being paid for the television show, which probably is just for a day!
Ranbir Kapoor Paid A Whopping Amount To Host A TV Show
According to DNA report, Ranbir is being paid around a Crore to host the television show, Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai! The actor shot for the promo, yesterday (May 21, 2018).
Ranbir To Turn Host On Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai
Since Ranbir had to leave for a celebrity football match with Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir was there (for the TV show) just for two hours. It is being said that the actor will shoot the entire segment on May 27, 2018.
Bollywood Stars Will Appear On The Show To Promote Their Films
A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "He will be like the curator of the show who will shoot anchoring links. There will be various segments wherein Bollywood stars will appear to promote their films."
Race 3 & Veere Di Wedding Promotions
"Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor will promote Race 3, while Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam K Ahuja will promote Veere Di Wedding. They have already shot their part for the show. On Saturday, Ranbir will introduce the various segments. The show will be deferred live."
Why Ranbir Was Roped In To Host The TV Show?
Apparently, a few other film stars were considered to host the show, before Ranbir was roped in! Since Ranbir's Sanju is coming up next, it made sense for the actor to host the show.
Ranbir To Promote His Film Sanju On The TV Show!
A source was quoted as saying, "It is an ideal platform for him to promote his movie. Also, the biopic is distributed by the international studio, which also owns the network that is airing the IPL matches."
Well, this looks like an interesting show for Bollywood and IPL lovers!
