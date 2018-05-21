 »   »   » Ravi Dubey Has Nailed It In Ranveer Singh’s Alauddin Khilji’s Look, Fans Can’t Stop Praising Him!

Related Articles
After hosting singing reality show, Rising Star 2, the Jamai Raja actor Ravi Dubey will be seen hosting a game show, Sabse Smart Kaun on Star Plus. A couple of promos were released by the channel. In both the promos the actor is seen in a different avatar.
But it was the second promo, in which Ravi was seen in Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji's look (from Padmavat) that impressed the fans. For a moment, we thought it was Ranveer Sing! Ravi's looks and expressions looks exactly the same as that of the Bollywood actor.
Ravi Dubey In Raveer Singh’s Alauddin Khilji’s look
Regarding his Khilji's look, Ravi told DNA, "This look was for the promo of Sabse Smart Kaun. The idea was to introduce India to the game in an entertaining manner. It was the network's idea to have iconic characters as the protagonists, who give a feel of the fact that in this unique game-show the answers at all times will be hidden within the questions, quite like the two promos."
Ravi’s Make-Up Was Done By Same Artist Who Did Ranveer's Make-Up For Padmaavat
The actor further added, "The make-up was done by Preeti Sheel, the same artist who did Ranveer Singh's make-up for Padmaavat.I had a great time shooting and playing these characters."
Sargun Mehta & Karan Patel Praise Ravi
Ravi's wife Sargun Mehta and Karan Patel took to social media to praise the actor. Sargun shared a few pictures and wrote, "Ab tere kamaal karne ki aadat ho gayi hai mujhe @ravidubey2312 . Next promo of #sabsesmartkaun out soon. Stay tuned 😎😎😎😎." - (sic)
Karan Patel
Karan Patel too, shared a few pictures and wrote, "My brother @_ravidubey is creating #Khalbali with each upcoming #Promo of a unique game show called #SabseSmartKaun thats #ComingSoon only on @StarPlus ... PAISE JEETNE ki KHILJI .. i mean .. KHUJLI hai, toh khelo #SabseSmartKaun." - (sic)
Fans Praise Ravi
Fans found Ravi in Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji's look and his expressions impressive. They too, couldn't stop praising the actor. One of his fans (Tanzeem Siddiqui) wrote, "Bhai Lagta Hai Padmavat 2 BanVani Badegi Sanjay Sir Se Request Kar Ke Looking So Beautiful Kdk👌." - (sic)
Fans’ Tweets
Khilji 👑300Cr Club 🎉: u nailed the look :) - (sic)
Sahina ♥️: Allhauddin Khilji looks😘😍 mind blowing. - (sic)
HABIBA AKHI: Ravi!!!😃😍 That's brilliant! Superb!👍👏👏👏 #Khilji 😂😂😂 - (sic)
Monali: Ravi U look Always Amazing Outstanding Fabulous 😍😍💞💞😘😘 - (sic)
Karishma Kumari
"Watched new promo coz of you promo looks amazing 👌Ravi you are mindblowing fantastic...No doubt you gonna rock in this show...jaisa har show mein karte ho 🤘 All the best 👍" - (sic)
Surbhi ❤
"Loving your new looks😍 You look amazing in this look😍 Saw 2nd Promo Of #SabseSmartKaun you look like a Padmaavat😍❤ looking super cute, such a killer smile & expressions r killing😍 Keep smiling, shining & rocking😍💫❤ can't wait for dis on 4th June😍 @sargun_mehta." - (sic)
Ruchika Singh
"You look perfect as Khilji @_ravidubey 🤩🤩 Mind blowing!!!!! You never fail to amaze us😎 all the best for your new show👍🏻👍🏻 it's surely going to be rocking." - (sic)
Heena & Ayansoni
@HeenaHk199: All the best for new show #SabseSmartKaun 👍 you are rocks bro promo is superb you look like #Ranvirshing #Khalibalisong. - (sic)
@ayansoni3: 1 no look sir ji..... Esa lga jese #Padmavaat movie ka kirdaar aapne kiya ho..... Supprb reallY osm. - (sic)
Kyonki aa gaya hai @_ravidubey aapki kismat chamkane .— Sargun Mehta (@sargun_mehta) May 19, 2018
Ab AKALMAND BANEGA DAULATMAND on@StarPlus from 4th june at 6:30pm#SabseSmartKaun pic.twitter.com/yWYZVSRajn
If you are smart, then why aren’t you rich? ‘Ab ameer banna aapke haath mein hai!’#SabseSmartKaun, Starts 4th June, Mon-Fri at 6:30pm.@_ravidubey pic.twitter.com/uyS7wPUMJq— STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) May 18, 2018
