 »   »   » Republic Day Spl: Aly, Tejaswi, Helly, Yuvika & Other TV Celebrities Rejoice The Glory Of India

Aly Goni

"This republic day I wish the way our freedom fighters dreamt and struggled for making India a democratic country. Similarly ours should be clean India and green India."

Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar

"Let's move ahead to prevent child labour and ensure development in the country. We need to make sure every child is getting proper education. Also lets empower women to empower the country this Republic day."

Amit Tandon

"We are free from cruel British rulers who enslaved, robbed, and controlled us. However even today we are still getting ruled by corruption, terrorism, racial and communal divide, Crimes, rapes and injustice to women. We need to fight against it being one and standing as one. This republic day lets all stand united and let India truly shine for all its greatness."

Roshni Sahota

"On this Republic day consider the past and attempt to fabricate better future for every one of us. It is an obligation of every one of us. Not to forget the Heroes who sacrificed their lives to bring up this glorious day to India."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

"Our ancestors gave us a glorious past. We need to create the future. This Republic Day lets lead the change and become a real INDIAN."

Yuvika Choudhary

"Saluting India! This republic day lets make our nation a place where each bud blooms in its true colours and each day is celebration of unity harmony and synthesis."

Sahil Uppal

"Freedom is not to be free from any ruler however it is to be free from all the boundations of crime and harassment whether they are physical, social, political, psychological or intellectual. Lets make India truly free this republic day."

Manish Goplani

"We feel proud in celebrating Republic Day because of our real Heros. Now it time for us to make our tomorrow proud. Let's pay our responsibility loyally to retain the freedom in country."

Helly Shah

"Let's celebrate Republic Day this year aiming for clean and green India. Let's step together and say NO to corruption, crime and violence. Let's also give justice to nature and wildlife."