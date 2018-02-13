 »   »   » Revealed! Kapil Sharma’s New Show’s Title Is Out; Kiku Sharda & Chandan Prabhakar To Join Kapil!

Kapil Sharma had a tough time last year. Kapil hit the headlines due to his ugly spat with his friend and co-actor Sunil Grover. Post the fight, Sunil and other actors quit The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil also suffered major health setback. He took a break, promising to be back with a bang!
Recently, Sony TV released the promo of Kapil Sharma's new show. The show is not similar to TKSS. The title and format of the show were under wraps. Now, a few details of Kapil's new show have been revealed. Read on...
Kapil Sharma
Recently, during a live chat on Facebook, Kapil revealed the title of the show. He said that the show has been tentatively titled as Family With Kapil.
Kapil Sharma’s New Show Will Have A Different Format
He further said that the format of the show is different. People from different places can participate on the show. The viewers will get to know the other details of the show after Sony TV organises a formal press conference.
Title Of Kapil Sharma’s New Show REVEALED!
According to Mid-day report, Kapil Sharma's new show has been titled as Family Time With Kapil Sharma. It is also said that the show will have family members competing with each other in games and fun activities.
Kiku & Chandan To Join Kapil
Also, the report says that The Kapil Sharma Show actors, Kiku Sharda (in drag) and Chandan Prabhakar will join Kapil on his new show.
