 »   »   » REVEALED! Why Bigg Boss 11’s Hina Khan Refused To Shoot For Colors’ Show?

Bigg Boss 11 has finally come to an end, but looks like the controversies around it doesn't seem to end! Shilpa Shinde was declared with winner of Bigg Boss Season 11, while Hina Khan was the runner up.

In a recent interview, Shilpa Shinde had said Hina Khan was the meanest person in the house and treated her like a servant. Shilpa also clearly said that she doesn't want to meet Hina ever in life! And then there were reports of Shilpa and other Bigg Boss 11 finalists doing Colors' show, Entertainment Ki Raat, sans Hina Khan.

Shilpa, Puneesh & Vikas On Entertainment Ki Raat All finalists, Shilpa, Puneesh and Vikas were seen shooting, but Hina's absence made the gossip-mongers raise their eyebrows. Arshi Khan replaced Hina on the show! Arshi Replaces Hina Many of them thought Hina was unhappy with her loss. Spotboye sources revealed that the channel wanted to shoot with the top 4 finalists but Hina turned down the offer. "Hina avoided the shoot by saying she wants to be at home but had no concrete reason for it." Hina Not Aware Of The Gossip! When Hina Khan was asked about the same, she was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am not aware of this at all. I have got to know it from you." Hina Wants To Spend Time With Her Family She further added, "I don't understand what is this all about. In fact, I was told about the shoot after BB finale, on the set itself. I had clearly informed that I would want to spend some time with my family whom I had met after so long." Hina’s Mother Unwell "Most importantly, my mother is unwell. She was overwhelmed seeing me after so long and inconsolable to an extent that she fell ill. She has never stayed away from me for so long." Hina Says… "She just kept on crying. That's the reason why I said that I wouldn't be able to shoot for the show immediately. In fact, the channel guys had come to my vanity. They saw my mother's condition and said that I should take my time. I don't understand what's the hype about."

