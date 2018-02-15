 »   »   » REVEALED! Why Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Withdrew The Sexual Harassment Case Against BJGPH Producer?

How Did The Mutual Agreement Happen?

When asked as to how did the mutual agreement happen, Shilpa Shinde told Bollywoodlife, "See, this happened before Bigg Boss 11. A lot of people who know the producers and me said, ‘Shilpa, let's finish this. We are there for you.'"

Shilpa Adds…

"It was like this is a small industry and so on. People knew that I was wronged but no one came forward initially due to their unity. If they did, this would not have happened."

Shilpa’s Dues Were Cleared

"Initially, they did not pay me. Later, I got all my pending dues. So, I was like khatam karna hai, khatam karo... Kisko sooli par chadhana hai."

Shilpa Was Relaxed As Issue Got Solved Before Entering BB House

Shilpa Shinde adds that she was relaxed as things were sorted out before she entered the Bigg Boss house. Also, issue with Vikas was also sorted as Salman Khan explained the matter to her.

Shilpa Further Added…

She adds that it takes a lot of courage to bring forward the issue of sexual harassment. She wanted her money and quit the show because of their wrong doings. The actress also reveals that if things were sorted then, the matter wouldn't have been blown out of proportion.

‘Logon Ko Bas Suggestions Dena Hai’

The actress says, "Logon ko bas suggestions dena hai (regarding the case). The sufferer knows it best. You see the situation and if the other party is accepting his or her mistake, you end it. Sooli par chada kar kuch nahi milega."

‘No One Noticed My Trauma’

"When I left the show, I was not paid, and the person was expecting something else, which I could not do for me. No one noticed my trauma. Everyone spoke about how I left the show."

Shilpa Lodged FIR & She Had Proof!

"I told the channel I was not comfortable with the producer but no one understood. It is a huge thing to say. When I lodged an FIR, I had proof with me. What came to the forefront was real."

Shilpa’s Claims Were Not False!

"If my claims were false, no one would have believed me. I had no influence on the police. They claimed I owed them Rs 12.5 Crores and were not letting me work. If I was a liar, I would not get justice."

Sushant Singh Prevented Her From Entering Bigg Boss!

But the actress is still upset with Sushant Singh of CINTAA, "It ended before I went to Bigg Boss. Sushant Singh tried his best to prevent me from entering the show."

Shilpa Upset With Sushant Singh Of CINTAA

"I have nothing against CINTAA though they were useless in helping me get back my hard-earned money. When everything is sorted between producers and me, why does he have to interfere? What kind of enmity does he have against me."

Shilpa Got Little Support From TV Industry

The actress reveals to the entertainment website that she got very little support from the television industry. Even today (after winning the show) many feel that she won the show because of her cooking skills and Maharashtrian votes. She adds that her conception about her is unchangeable.

Fans Were Shilpa’s PR!

Shilpa impressed the viewers during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. She adds that what she is, is because of her fans, and they are genuine as people. She didn't have PR, but her fans managed her PR.