 »   »   » Rising Star 2 Grand Finale: Hemant Brijwasi Of Mathura Bags The Trophy; Tweeples Shower Praises!

The grand finale of Colors' singing reality show, Rising Star 2 came to an end yesterday (April 16). This season was interesting and exciting as it had a set of great contestants. Among the four contestants who made it to the top and made it to the grand finale, Hemant Brijwasi of Mathura bagged the trophy and Rs 20 Lakhs.
Hemant garnered 83% votes and defeated Rohanpreet Singh of Punjab and Vishnumaya Ramesh from Kerala. Hemant is the winner of another singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Lil Champs in 2009. He had also participated in India's Got Talent and Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar 2.
Hemant Sang Alvida From Life In A Metro
Hemant impressed the viewers by singing ‘Alvida' from Life In A Metro. The other two finalists were good as well. Rohanpreet sang ‘Khuda jaane' from Bachna Ae Haseeno, while Vishnumaya sang ‘Silsila ye chaahat ka' from Devdas.
#HemantBrijwasi Trend On Twitter
The viewers too, felt he deserved the trophy. His fans took to social media to wish him. Soon, #HemantBrijwasi started trending on Twitter at the top spot.
Have A Look At Some Of The Tweets: Queensharma
"Ohhh Myy God!!Can't express my happiness 🙈🙈 My favourite contestant won 🎉🎉#HemantBrijwasi #RisingStarSeason2 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 Seriously he has a superrrrrrrr bright future ahead 💃🏻💃🏻" - (sic)
SURYANSH
"He is most deserving & perfect singer who can sing every type of song. The beauty of mastery in classical & Hindustan's traditional music is that thereafter you can sing anything. After a long time a perfect singer is seen & wonder why was he a contestant so far #HemantBrijwasi." - (sic)
Hemant Brijwasi FanClub
"When he lifted the #RisingStar2 trophy, we thought we couldn't be any prouder than this 😍 But when he came forward, pointed towards us and said "Yeh meri Nahi, aap sab ki safalta Hai"😭😭😭😭 that's when a true #HemantHolic knew real pride 😘 Best idol ever 👏 #HemantBrijwasi." - (sic)
Sitakshi Gupta
"When you selflessly support and love someone in their journey.. 😘 And they reciprocate it all with this one priceless moment 😍😭😭😭 As my rockstar #HemantBrijwasi lifts this esteemed trophy of #RisingStar2 , I feel immensely happy to be the proud owner of @brijwasi_FC 💓" - (sic)
Shamma Banu ❤ ❤
"Congratulations #HemantBrijwasi well deserved 👍👏👏 it's Ur hardwork which brought u to this stage & made a winner keep rocking and shining." - (sic)
The contestants were judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Monali Thakur and Diljit Dosanjh.
