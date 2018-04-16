 »   »   » Rising Star 2 Grand Finale: Hemant Brijwasi Of Mathura Bags The Trophy; Tweeples Shower Praises!

Hemant Sang Alvida From Life In A Metro

Hemant impressed the viewers by singing ‘Alvida' from Life In A Metro. The other two finalists were good as well. Rohanpreet sang ‘Khuda jaane' from Bachna Ae Haseeno, while Vishnumaya sang ‘Silsila ye chaahat ka' from Devdas.

#HemantBrijwasi Trend On Twitter

The viewers too, felt he deserved the trophy. His fans took to social media to wish him. Soon, #HemantBrijwasi started trending on Twitter at the top spot.

Have A Look At Some Of The Tweets: Queensharma

"Ohhh Myy God!!Can't express my happiness 🙈🙈 My favourite contestant won 🎉🎉#HemantBrijwasi #RisingStarSeason2 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 Seriously he has a superrrrrrrr bright future ahead 💃🏻💃🏻" - (sic)

SURYANSH

‏"He is most deserving & perfect singer who can sing every type of song. The beauty of mastery in classical & Hindustan's traditional music is that thereafter you can sing anything. After a long time a perfect singer is seen & wonder why was he a contestant so far #HemantBrijwasi." - (sic)

Hemant Brijwasi FanClub

"When he lifted the #RisingStar2 trophy, we thought we couldn't be any prouder than this 😍 But when he came forward, pointed towards us and said "Yeh meri Nahi, aap sab ki safalta Hai"😭😭😭😭 that's when a true #HemantHolic knew real pride 😘 Best idol ever 👏 #HemantBrijwasi." - (sic)

Sitakshi Gupta

"When you selflessly support and love someone in their journey.. 😘 And they reciprocate it all with this one priceless moment 😍😭😭😭 As my rockstar #HemantBrijwasi lifts this esteemed trophy of #RisingStar2 , I feel immensely happy to be the proud owner of @brijwasi_FC 💓" - (sic)

Shamma Banu ❤ ❤

"Congratulations #HemantBrijwasi well deserved 👍👏👏 it's Ur hardwork which brought u to this stage & made a winner keep rocking and shining." - (sic)