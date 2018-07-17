 »   »   »  Rita Bhaduri's Death: Vivek Dahiya, Ankita Bhargava, Krystle D’souza & Other TV Actors Pay Tribute!

Related Articles
Rita Bhaduri's death shocked the entertainment industry and fans. The actress passed away on Tuesday morning (July 17, 2018). According to reports, the actress was admitted at Sujay Hospital in Vile Parle for more than a week. She was fighting a weak kidney and on dialysis. A source was quoted by IANS as saying, "She died at around 1.30 am and her family members took her body from the hospital at around 4 am."
Television celebrities expressed their shock and grief over the death of the actress. Have a look at few tweets from them.
Bhumika Gurung
Nimki Mukhiya actress Bhumika Gurung shared a few pictures & a video and wrote, "Fasane bane toh sunegee yeh mehfil. Sunegee yeh mehfil badee hogee mushkil. Nigaaho ke ham tum nishaane banenge. Ke rusawayeeyo ke.Ke rusawayeeyo ke bahane banenge. Agar saj chheda taraane banenge❤️ This song will always remind me of you Rita Ma'am (My daadi)." - (sic)
Bhumika Shares An Emotional Post
"I still can't believe you're gone. You promised to get better and come back soon. You had asked me not to worry about you and you were all fine! Never have seen a stronger lady than you...always smiling.Never saying no!" - (sic)
‘RIP Daadi I Love You’
"Shouting on us for not taking care of ourselves to getting food for us on set to laughing on all of my lame jokes. All of this is just playing on my mind. You were my daadi ❤️ You were and you will always be family ❤️ RIP daadi I love you." - (sic)
"Aa raha hai dekho koi. Ja raha hai dekho koi. Sabke dil hain jaage jaage. Sabki aankhein khoyi khoyi. Khamoshi karti hai baatein. Yeh raatein nayi purani. Aate, aate jaate kehti hain koi kahani." - (sic)
Mishal Raheja & Vivek Dahiya
Mishal Raheja: Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of veteran actress #RitaBhaduri ji. May her soul rest in peace. #RIPRitaBhaduri. - (sic)
Vivek Dahiya: Woke up to this news! A brilliant actress and a quintessential mother on screen. Saddened and at loss of words! #RIP #RitaBadhuri - (sic)
Indraneil Sengupta & Shruti Seth
Indraneil Sengupta: You'll live in our hearts Rita Ji. Forever. We miss you. - (sic)
Shruti Seth: RIP #RitaBhaduri mam. Thank you for all the years of entertainment. May you shine with the stars now. - (sic)
Aashka Goradia & Ajaz Khan
Aashka Goradia: The world of art has lost a kind soul! Besides being a great actor, she was a great human being. Rest In Peace #RitaBhaduri. Will miss seeing your work. #RIP. - (sic)
Ajaz Khan: The world of art has lost a kind soul! Rest In Peace #RitaBhaduri, your work will always be with us. #RIP. - (sic)
The funeral took place on Tuesday (Jul 17, 2018) afternoon with friends and family paying their last respects to the veteran actress. Satish Shah, Jaya Bhattacharya, Bhumika Gurung and Shishir Sharma were among those who were seen at Rita Bhaduri's funeral.
