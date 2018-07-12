 »   »   »  Roadies Xtreme’s Evicted Contestant Mehakdeep Singh Feels Betrayed By Prince Narula!

Related Articles
Mehakdeep Singh was eliminated in the last episode of MTV Roadies. Mehakdeep, who was part of Nikhil Chinapa's gang, was disappointed with his elimination and felt betrayed by his friends and gang members. He also revealed that he was disappointed with Prince Narula (gang leader). He added that in Voot videos, he saw Prince encouraging other contestants to vote him out! Mehakdeep was quoted by IE as saying, "More than anything, I am disappointed with Prince Narula."
He further added, "He is a friend and I have known him for a couple of years now having being associated with the Mr. Punjab competition."
Mehakdeep Disappointed With Prince Narula!
Mehakdeep further added, "This weekend I managed to see some videos on Voot that showed him encouraging contestants to vote me out. I was completely shocked by this betrayal. I never expected him to treat me this way."
Did Mehakdeep Clarify The Same With Prince?
When asked whether he spoke to Prince about the same, Mehakdeep said, "I would definitely want to clarify it with him and want to know what made him do this. I did drop him a message and though he read it, he is yet to reply."
The Roadies’ Evicted Contestant Is Upset With Prince
He had also shared a couple of videos on his Instagram account and wrote, "Me and prince know each other and are friends from 2014(Mr Punjab)....was seriously not expecting this....but koina it was a game...." - (sic)
Mehakdeep Writes…
"But I dont know in which task I underperformed which he is talking about...I have 90% of the tasks in which I have performed some are not even shown on MTV not even on voot....and even I knew he is involved in voting me out which is not shown on MTV..." - (sic)
He Feels The Mastermind Behind His Vote Out Is Not Sharan!
"And when I asked him about this during the voteout he refused that he knows nothing....there are still many things missing in these two video clips.....but yeahh he was the mastermind behind my voteout not sharan. @nikhilchinapa." - (sic)
He Was Tagged ‘Black Sheep’ Of The Show!
Mehakdeep was tagged as the ‘black sheep' of the show after he voted out Minnie, going against the alliance. He feels that he was cornered as many went against their alliance to save their friends. He adds, "I have been a threat to most of them."
Mehakdeep Was One Of The Strongest Contestants!
"I was one of the strongest contestants and have outperformed them in all tasks. If I would have managed to survive that vote out, I am sure I would have been among the finalists. It's sad that they decided to throw out competition from the show."
‘Learnt Lot Of Life Lessons From Roadies Xtreme’
He says that Roadies Xtreme has given him a lot of life lessons. The first lesson is that ‘you should be playing for yourself. Friendship and game can never go hand in hand'. He added that he had been trying to be on Roadies since three years. He thanked fans for their love.
He Is Trying To Enter The Punjabi Film Industry
Mehakdeep was quoted by IE as saying, "I am trying to enter the Punjabi film industry. Hopefully, something would work out soon. Also, I would also be debuting as a singer and I am quite excited about the same."
