 Rohit Roy Accused Of Sexual Harassment By An Anonymous Woman; The Actor Says That's Not Him!

Rohit Roy Accused Of Sexual Harassment By An Anonymous Woman; The Actor Says That’s Not Him!

By
    After Tanushree Dutta's major revelation that Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of their film, #MeToo movement has taken over the entertainment industry. There are shocking 'big' names being revealed who were involved in sexual harassment. Recently, Alok Nath was exposed by a noted veteran writer-producer, Vinita Nanda. Now, an anonymous lady claims that Rohit Roy sexually harassed her. A journalist shared an anonymous account of a woman.

    The journalist tweeted, "Anonymous account from a woman who's been persistently harassed by actor Rohit Roy (@/rohitroy500) since she was 16. The clincher? He hasn't yet stopped preying on her." Read on to know what the lady and the actor have to say!

    An Anonymous Lady Claims Rohit Roy Harassed Her!

    The woman claimed (in the screenshots) that Rohit sent her "suggestive" messages. She wrote, "He's harassed me on several occasions since, trying to get me to kiss him. Including when his wife (was) in the next room." - (sic). She further wrote, "I was trying to get a job in school (and) he invited me to his office to chat. Thankfully, I never ended up going." - (sic)

    Rohit Says It’s Not Him!

    Rohit strongly denied the allegation. He told News 18, "I had checked the entire account, that's not me at all. I would love to know who this is. It's not actually sexual harassment or anything like that. I saw the entire thing. I think there has been some mistake. I'd love to know who I have harassed in my life. Please find and let me know."

    People Are Diluting The Actual Cause!

    In another interview to Bollywoodlife, the actor said that he didn't even know what to respond. He further said, "What is sad is, that they are diluting the actual cause."

    Will Rohit Take An Action Against The False Claims?

    When asked whether he is planning to take any action against the false claims, he told the leading daily, "I'm not planning to do anything. I'm not commenting (anymore). I don't know what they will get. It'll just derail the other process. Even you shouldn't pay much heed to this."

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 14:10 [IST]
