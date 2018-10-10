 »   »   »  Rohit Roy Accused Of Sexual Harassment By An Anonymous Woman; The Actor Says That’s Not Him!

An Anonymous Lady Claims Rohit Roy Harassed Her!

The woman claimed (in the screenshots) that Rohit sent her "suggestive" messages. She wrote, "He's harassed me on several occasions since, trying to get me to kiss him. Including when his wife (was) in the next room." - (sic). She further wrote, "I was trying to get a job in school (and) he invited me to his office to chat. Thankfully, I never ended up going." - (sic)

Rohit Says It’s Not Him!

Rohit strongly denied the allegation. He told News 18, "I had checked the entire account, that's not me at all. I would love to know who this is. It's not actually sexual harassment or anything like that. I saw the entire thing. I think there has been some mistake. I'd love to know who I have harassed in my life. Please find and let me know."

People Are Diluting The Actual Cause!

In another interview to Bollywoodlife, the actor said that he didn't even know what to respond. He further said, "What is sad is, that they are diluting the actual cause."

Will Rohit Take An Action Against The False Claims?

When asked whether he is planning to take any action against the false claims, he told the leading daily, "I'm not planning to do anything. I'm not commenting (anymore). I don't know what they will get. It'll just derail the other process. Even you shouldn't pay much heed to this."