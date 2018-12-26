 »   »   »  The Kapil Sharma Show: Rohit Shetty Says No One Is Better Than Kapil & Krushna In Comic Timing!

Rohit Shetty Praises Kapil & Krushna

Simmba's director Rohit Shetty was quoted as saying, "Kapil and Krushna are the two best faces on TV. There is no one better than them in terms of comic timing."

Kiku & Chandan Tease Kapil On Deepika

The makers gave a glimpse of the show with the latest promos in which, Kiku and Chandan were seen teasing Kapil on Deepika Padukone. Now, it is being said that Ranveer Singh will be making a few revelations about his newly married life!

Ranveer Singh Reveals That Deepika Padukone Manages His Wardrobe

On the show, it seems that Kapil asks Ranveer if Deepika decides what he will wear now. To which, Ranveer wholeheartedly agreed and says that it was indeed Deepika who decides what he will wear. He also added that she manages his wardrobe now. He also added that they missed Kapil Sharma and his show a lot!

Ranveer On TKSS

Everyone knows that Ranveer has ‘hatke' fashion sense - he is often seen wearing bizarre clothes, with elan. On TKSS, the actor wore a velvet maroon jacket. Commenting on his choice, Ranveer had said, "I'm looking like a tempting Red Velvet Cake today."