 »   »   »  The Kapil Sharma Show: Rohit Shetty Says No One Is Better Than Kapil & Krushna In Comic Timing!

The Kapil Sharma Show is back after almost a year! The Season 2 of the show is all set to hit the television screen on December 29. Krushna Abishek, Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh are joining hands for the show. Apart from Kapil, Bharti and Krushna, the show will feature Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarty and Rochelle Roa. The makers had released a few promos of the show, which seemed funny and interesting just like the previous season!
Apparently, the show will begin with the Simmbaa team - Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and director Rohit Shetty, as the first guests. It has to be recalled that Rohit had previously judged Comedy Circus, in which both Kapil and Krushna were seen together for the first time. The director was overwhelmed to see the comedy champions together once again.
Rohit Shetty Praises Kapil & Krushna
Simmba's director Rohit Shetty was quoted as saying, "Kapil and Krushna are the two best faces on TV. There is no one better than them in terms of comic timing."
Kiku & Chandan Tease Kapil On Deepika
The makers gave a glimpse of the show with the latest promos in which, Kiku and Chandan were seen teasing Kapil on Deepika Padukone. Now, it is being said that Ranveer Singh will be making a few revelations about his newly married life!
Ranveer Singh Reveals That Deepika Padukone Manages His Wardrobe
On the show, it seems that Kapil asks Ranveer if Deepika decides what he will wear now. To which, Ranveer wholeheartedly agreed and says that it was indeed Deepika who decides what he will wear. He also added that she manages his wardrobe now. He also added that they missed Kapil Sharma and his show a lot!
Ranveer On TKSS
Everyone knows that Ranveer has ‘hatke' fashion sense - he is often seen wearing bizarre clothes, with elan. On TKSS, the actor wore a velvet maroon jacket. Commenting on his choice, Ranveer had said, "I'm looking like a tempting Red Velvet Cake today."
