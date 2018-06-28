 »   »   »  Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Are Back In Mumbai; The Actress Gets Best SURPRISE!

Related Articles
Television couple, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in Shimla. The wedding was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. After wedding, a small reception was held in Shimla. A few days later, another reception was held in Ludhiana (Abhinav's hometown). At the reception, Rubina looked stunning in a silver shimmery dress with a sheer back, while Abhinav looked handsome in full sleeved long kurta and pyjamas with a red jacket. After a week-long wedding celebration, the couple is now back in Mumbai.
Rubina and Abhinav have purchased a new house for themselves. They were welcomed in their new house with proper traditional 'greh pravesh' ritual that was performed by their friend Gautam Hegde's mother. The actress shared a picture and revealed that it was one of the best surprises.
Rubina & Abhinav’s Grehpravesh
Sharing their gruhpravesh picture, the actress wrote, "After all the rituals and Functions, we head To Mumbai (in our new home) ........ as we are committed to our work , we chose to get back...." - (sic)
The Actress Gets Best Surprise
"And after a week of unforgettable memories and celebrations...... with friends and Family around, (deep down) i didn't want to step in my new world without "Being Welcomed and blessed"... and here's what happened 🤗 my secret desire was fulfilled by ‘sensitively' thoughtful 😇@hegdeg as Aai (his amazingly graceful maa) did my Greh-Pravesh☺️.... what a heart warming moment it was for us @ashukla09 .......... (one of the Best surprises)." - (sic)
Rubinav’s Ludhiana Reception Picture
Meanwhile, Abhinav and Rubina had shared pictures from their wedding and reception parties. Sharing their picture from Ludhiana reception, Abhinav wrote, "With my Gorgeous ! Pic : @knottingbells." - (sic)
Abhinav Shares Picture From Their Ludhiana Reception
Sharing another picture, the actor wrote, "And without them life is incomplete ! @sandhu.asingh , @tanyaabrol Aastha , Abhay, @rajeshkhera1 Harjot , Ajay, Atul, Guryog, Navraj, Ankur, Kamal, Joshi and their families! Chandeep and Boxer and few other notorious were missed !" - (sic)
Rubinav’s Shimla Reception Picture
Posting a picture from their Shimla reception, the actress wrote, "Thank you @archanakochharofficial for the pretty lehenga :) Felt beautiful wearing it. Loved the colour. Thank you for making my special day more special... Love always. Styledby: @stylebysugandhasood." - (sic)
Rubina Looks Stunning
Rubina had shared a picture from their Ludhiana reception and wrote, "Walking down the aisle in a sparkling sliver metallic @neeta_lulla gown with a flair for the bold and dramatic ............................. styled by @saachivj assisted by @nancyshahh 📸 @knottingbells." - (sic)
Rubinav’s Mumbai Reception
Rubina and Abhinav have organised a lavish reception today (June 28, 2018) in Mumbai, which will be attended by their industry friends. Stay locked to this space to get the latest updates from their Mumbai reception.
