 »   »   »  Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Are Back In Mumbai; The Actress Gets Best SURPRISE!

Rubina & Abhinav’s Grehpravesh

Sharing their gruhpravesh picture, the actress wrote, "After all the rituals and Functions, we head To Mumbai (in our new home) ........ as we are committed to our work , we chose to get back...." - (sic)

The Actress Gets Best Surprise

"And after a week of unforgettable memories and celebrations...... with friends and Family around, (deep down) i didn't want to step in my new world without "Being Welcomed and blessed"... and here's what happened 🤗 my secret desire was fulfilled by ‘sensitively' thoughtful 😇@hegdeg as Aai (his amazingly graceful maa) did my Greh-Pravesh☺️.... what a heart warming moment it was for us @ashukla09 .......... (one of the Best surprises)." - (sic)

Rubinav’s Ludhiana Reception Picture

Meanwhile, Abhinav and Rubina had shared pictures from their wedding and reception parties. Sharing their picture from Ludhiana reception, Abhinav wrote, "With my Gorgeous ! Pic : @knottingbells." - (sic)

Abhinav Shares Picture From Their Ludhiana Reception

Sharing another picture, the actor wrote, "And without them life is incomplete ! @sandhu.asingh , @tanyaabrol Aastha , Abhay, @rajeshkhera1 Harjot , Ajay, Atul, Guryog, Navraj, Ankur, Kamal, Joshi and their families! Chandeep and Boxer and few other notorious were missed !" - (sic)

Rubinav’s Shimla Reception Picture

Posting a picture from their Shimla reception, the actress wrote, "Thank you @archanakochharofficial for the pretty lehenga :) Felt beautiful wearing it. Loved the colour. Thank you for making my special day more special... Love always. Styledby: @stylebysugandhasood." - (sic)

Rubina Looks Stunning

Rubina had shared a picture from their Ludhiana reception and wrote, "Walking down the aisle in a sparkling sliver metallic @neeta_lulla gown with a flair for the bold and dramatic ............................. styled by @saachivj assisted by @nancyshahh 📸 @knottingbells." - (sic)

Rubinav’s Mumbai Reception

Rubina and Abhinav have organised a lavish reception today (June 28, 2018) in Mumbai, which will be attended by their industry friends. Stay locked to this space to get the latest updates from their Mumbai reception.