Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Are Back In Mumbai; The Actress Gets Best SURPRISE!

    Television couple, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in Shimla. The wedding was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. After wedding, a small reception was held in Shimla. A few days later, another reception was held in Ludhiana (Abhinav's hometown). At the reception, Rubina looked stunning in a silver shimmery dress with a sheer back, while Abhinav looked handsome in full sleeved long kurta and pyjamas with a red jacket. After a week-long wedding celebration, the couple is now back in Mumbai.

    Rubina and Abhinav have purchased a new house for themselves. They were welcomed in their new house with proper traditional 'greh pravesh' ritual that was performed by their friend Gautam Hegde's mother. The actress shared a picture and revealed that it was one of the best surprises.

    Rubina & Abhinav’s Grehpravesh

    Sharing their gruhpravesh picture, the actress wrote, "After all the rituals and Functions, we head To Mumbai (in our new home) ........ as we are committed to our work , we chose to get back...." - (sic)

    The Actress Gets Best Surprise

    "And after a week of unforgettable memories and celebrations...... with friends and Family around, (deep down) i didn't want to step in my new world without "Being Welcomed and blessed"... and here's what happened 🤗 my secret desire was fulfilled by ‘sensitively' thoughtful 😇@hegdeg as Aai (his amazingly graceful maa) did my Greh-Pravesh☺️.... what a heart warming moment it was for us @ashukla09 .......... (one of the Best surprises)." - (sic)

    Rubinav’s Ludhiana Reception Picture

    Meanwhile, Abhinav and Rubina had shared pictures from their wedding and reception parties. Sharing their picture from Ludhiana reception, Abhinav wrote, "With my Gorgeous ! Pic : @knottingbells." - (sic)

    Abhinav Shares Picture From Their Ludhiana Reception

    Sharing another picture, the actor wrote, "And without them life is incomplete ! @sandhu.asingh , @tanyaabrol Aastha , Abhay, @rajeshkhera1 Harjot , Ajay, Atul, Guryog, Navraj, Ankur, Kamal, Joshi and their families! Chandeep and Boxer and few other notorious were missed !" - (sic)

    Rubinav’s Shimla Reception Picture

    Posting a picture from their Shimla reception, the actress wrote, "Thank you @archanakochharofficial for the pretty lehenga :) Felt beautiful wearing it. Loved the colour. Thank you for making my special day more special... Love always. Styledby: @stylebysugandhasood." - (sic)

    Rubina Looks Stunning

    Rubina had shared a picture from their Ludhiana reception and wrote, "Walking down the aisle in a sparkling sliver metallic @neeta_lulla gown with a flair for the bold and dramatic ............................. styled by @saachivj assisted by @nancyshahh 📸 @knottingbells." - (sic)

    Rubinav’s Mumbai Reception

    Rubina and Abhinav have organised a lavish reception today (June 28, 2018) in Mumbai, which will be attended by their industry friends. Stay locked to this space to get the latest updates from their Mumbai reception.

    Read more about: rubina dilaik abhinav shukla
